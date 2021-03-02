Navy electrician urges Nebraska to switch to universal recognition of occupational licenses

Currently, LB 263 doesn't have the votes to advance to full debate by the Legislature from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Ebke said. The press conference was designed to get some momentum behind the idea.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the chief sponsor of LB 263, said that the bill removes some "red tape" that might prevent someone from working in the state. It would allow the licensing boards of the individual occupations, such as the State Electrical Board, to decide if the work experience or "scope of practice" required in another state or the military is similar enough to Nebraska's to warrant granting a license to work here.

But Nebraska already has reciprocal licensing agreements with 14 other states when it comes to licensed electricians, said Craig Thelen, who heads the State Electrical Division. Those reciprocal states, such as Iowa, have similar or more extensive licensing requirements than Nebraska, he said, while some other states don't regulate electricians at all.

While he sympathized with Beyer's plight, Thelen said that the experience someone got in the military might be entirely different than what's needed to work on a residential or commercial construction site.