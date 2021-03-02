Navy electrician urges Nebraska to switch to universal recognition of occupational licenses

LINCOLN — Mike Beyer served eight years in the U.S. Navy, working as an electrician at Camp David and for the Navy Seals during two tours in Iraq.
But when he came home to Bridgeport, Nebraska, he was surprised to discover that his years of work, as well as 8,000 hours of Navy apprentice training on the national electrical code, weren't enough to qualify him to become a licensed electrician in his home state.
Nebraska requires 8,000 hours (about four years) of apprenticeship under a licensed electrician in the state before someone can take the exam to become a journeyman. Beyer said he was told he would get one year's credit for his Navy career, but would be turned down if he applied to take the state test.
"I don't understand why they think the work being done in Nebraska is better than the work being done in other states," Beyer said. "You're eliminating some really skilled electricians coming into the state."
Beyer spoke Tuesday during a virtual press conference touting a proposal in the Nebraska Legislature to permit so-called "universal recognition" of occupational licenses granted in other states.
Supporters, including organizations that represent social workers and psychologists, say the idea would help address the state's workforce shortages and help keep young people, like Beyer, from moving away.
Opponents, though, maintain that universal recognition would water down state licensing requirements for a variety of professions — from health care workers to massage therapists, engineers to architects, and veterinarians to athletic trainers — possibly jeopardizing public safety.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 265 was among a long line of professional groups that opposed the licensing reform measure, Legislative Bill 263, during a public hearing last month.
Chris Callihan, business manager for the Lincoln-based IBEW, said that the training someone received in the military or in another state might not be similar to the four years of apprenticeship he served under a contractor working on construction projects in Nebraska. Callihan said he didn't want to discount the training someone got in the military, but said it might not be the same.
"How far do we want to go? Would you want to buy a house that was wired by someone who wasn't qualified?" he said.
LB 263 is part of a multi-year effort by the Platte Institute and other conservative groups to drop regulations that they see as unnecessary barriers to employment. As of last month, eight states had adopted universal licensing laws, including Iowa and Missouri, and several others, including South Dakota and Kansas, are considering them, according to Laura Ebke, a former state senator who now works for Platte.
Currently, LB 263 doesn't have the votes to advance to full debate by the Legislature from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Ebke said. The press conference was designed to get some momentum behind the idea.
State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the chief sponsor of LB 263, said that the bill removes some "red tape" that might prevent someone from working in the state. It would allow the licensing boards of the individual occupations, such as the State Electrical Board, to decide if the work experience or "scope of practice" required in another state or the military is similar enough to Nebraska's to warrant granting a license to work here.
But Nebraska already has reciprocal licensing agreements with 14 other states when it comes to licensed electricians, said Craig Thelen, who heads the State Electrical Division. Those reciprocal states, such as Iowa, have similar or more extensive licensing requirements than Nebraska, he said, while some other states don't regulate electricians at all.
While he sympathized with Beyer's plight, Thelen said that the experience someone got in the military might be entirely different than what's needed to work on a residential or commercial construction site.
"We don't want to stop people from taking the test in Nebraska," he said. "We'll give them as much credit as we can. But it's a case-by-case situation."
Thelen added that the state currently has about 16,000 licensed apprentices, journeymen and electrical contractors, which he didn't see as a shortage.
Out in Bridgeport, Beyer said working as a lower-paid apprentice electrician didn't make ends meet for his family, so he's now working as a lineman for the town, which doesn't require a license. He said he hopes LB 263 can pass so he can pursue his dream to become an electrical contractor some day.
"If you're really interested in expanding the work force, this is something that needs to be done," Beyer said.
