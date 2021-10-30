Navy veteran seeking Sarpy County seat in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — A 28-year Navy veteran and retired aerospace executive has jumped into the race for a legislative seat newly added to Sarpy County.

Rick Holdcroft announced his campaign for the District 36 seat on Thursday. The district encompasses the rural southern and western parts of Sarpy County, including Gretna and Springfield, and a small section of Millard.

The district was moved from central Nebraska to the metro area this year to accommodate the rapid population growth. It is currently represented by State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is term-limited.

Holdcroft, a registered Republican, entered the race with endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state senators. He said he would work to lower taxes on retirees, homeowners and small businesses, as well as oppose abortion, support gun rights and focus on quality education and health care.

His time in the U.S. Navy included two assignments at U.S. Strategic Command and the command of a Spruance-class destroyer. After retiring from the military, he became an aerospace executive.