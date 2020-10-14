Nearly 200,000 Nebraskans have already voted in 2020 election

Kruse said lines at the polls may appear longer than they actually are because people will be giving one another more room, because of social distancing recommendations.

Local election officials expect Douglas and Sarpy Counties' turnout to be around 70%-75%

Douglas and Sarpy County election officials joined local election advocates during a video call Wednesday to discuss what voters need to know about the voting process this year.

Those with absentee ballots in their possession, or headed their way, must return them by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

There is no wiggle room for late arrivals, election officials said, so people should consider returning completed ballots to county election drop boxes, available in all 93 counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The overwhelming majority of the early ballots returned so far in Douglas County, 80%, have been submitted via a drop box, Kruse said, not by mail.

Officials and advocates stressed the need for voters to sign the back of the ballot's envelope. That's the top reason ballots have been rejected so far, accounting for about .42% of all completed ballots in Douglas County, Kruse said.