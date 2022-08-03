Nebraska abortion-rights advocates say Kansas vote hints at rising support

LINCOLN — Abortion-rights advocates in Nebraska said Kansas voters' decision to uphold abortion protections "sends a clear message" of where the public stands on the issue, while abortion opponents cautioned against reading too much into the results and vowed to continue fighting for additional restrictions.

On Tuesday, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would have added language to the state's constitution stating that it does not grant a right to an abortion, thereby allowing state lawmakers to regulate abortion as they see fit. It was a major victory for abortion-rights advocates following weeks in which many states in the South and Midwest largely banned abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, a Democrat who has opposed abortion restrictions, said he wasn't surprised by the news, claiming that abortion rights have support from voters regardless of political affiliation. What did surprise him was the "landslide" result, which saw votes against the proposal prevail by roughly 20 percentage points, according to unofficial results.

Scout Ritchers with ACLU of Nebraska said the outcome in Kansas resembles Nebraskans' opinion on the issue. A recent ACLU poll found that 55% of Nebraskans were against an abortion ban.

Morfeld said abortion rights have always had support across political lines, despite repeated claims from conservative lawmakers that Nebraska is "a pro-life state."

Anti-abortion advocates disagreed. Nate Grasz, policy director for the Nebraska Family Alliance, said the level of support largely depends on how the question is framed. He said the majority of voters don't support extreme options like late-term abortions.

Currently in Nebraska, abortions are legal up until 20 weeks after fertilization.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said the Nebraska Legislature's count of lawmakers who support abortion restrictions is proof that a majority of voters are also against abortion access. She said she consistently hears affirmation of that from her constituents.

"In my arena, I hear it loud and clear," Albrecht said.

Earlier this year, Nebraska lawmakers attempted to pass a trigger bill that would have banned abortion in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned. The bill failed to get the 33 votes necessary to end a filibuster against it.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling in June, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to determine what policies could pass in the Legislature during a potential special session. Ricketts, who has voiced support for a ban on abortion, hasn't made any announcements regarding a special session and has refrained from commenting on the topic.

Even if a special session isn't called, abortion restrictions will likely be proposed in the next regular session.

Albrecht, who introduced the trigger bill, said that bill is "completely off the table." She said she is not writing the legislation that could be proposed in a special session, but believes it will be a less extreme version of her previous bill — one that proposes abortion restrictions, rather than a complete ban.

Ritchers said the Kansas vote could be an indication that voters in largely conservative states are shifting their support to candidates and causes that support abortion rights. Tuesday's election was the first test of voters' feelings about abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The high court ruling likely motivated many voters in Kansas to "vote like their rights depend on it," Ritchers said.

"Now, more than ever, they really do," she said.

Grasz said the Kansas vote reflects the magnitude of the fight for and against abortion rights, but he doesn't believe it is an indicator of what's to come in the November midterm elections. He said Tuesday's vote was mostly fueled by "panic" in the aftermath of Roe being overturned, and that abortion-rights groups funneled millions of dollars into spreading "fear and false information."

Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, said she believed rhetoric from abortion-rights groups "confused the voters" into thinking the initiative would have banned abortions and other health care procedures, rather than amend the state's constitution.

The need to amend the constitution stemmed from a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that declared access to abortion as a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights. Abortion opponents in Kansas wouldn’t say what legislation they’d pursue if the amendment passed and bristled when opponents predicted it would lead to a ban.

Danek said leading up to the midterms, anti-abortion groups must put more effort into educating voters about abortion-restricting policies and alternatives to abortion. She said the nearly 50 years since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling created a "culture" that normalized abortion for many of today's voters, and supporters of abortion bans must work to change that culture.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.