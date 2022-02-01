 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska AG Doug Peterson endorses Sen. Mike Hilgers to succeed him
  • Updated
Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers has secured endorsements for his bid to become state attorney general from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, several members of Nebraska's congressional delegation, former governors and now from the current attorney general, Doug Peterson

These are Nebraska's constitutional officers and the heads of the state's code agencies, who serve in the governor's Cabinet.

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson endorsed Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers on Tuesday as his replacement once he leaves office next year.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, announced in December that he would run for attorney general in this year's election. Peterson, a fellow Republican, has said he won't seek a third term in office.

“Mike has the temperament, skills and principles to be an outstanding attorney general,” Peterson said in a press release from the Hilgers campaign.

Hilgers has secured endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, several members of Nebraska's congressional delegation and former governors. He's running in the Republican primary against Jennifer Hicks, a conservative activist from Peru. Another candidate is Larry Bolinger, running under the Legal Marijuana NOW Party. No Democrats have filed to run.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and became the legislative speaker in 2021. He works as a private practice lawyer and ran unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2014.

Hilgers founded the law firm Hilgers Graban, with offices in Lincoln, Omaha and several major U.S. cities.

