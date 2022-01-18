Nebraska AG frustrated over delay in hearing for Omaha mask mandate lawsuit

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson expressed frustration Tuesday over the length of time before a court can hear his challenge of Omaha's mask mandate.

He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Douglas County District Court. The case initially was to be heard Tuesday, but Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman set the matter for a hearing at 10 a.m. Monday.

At a press conference Tuesday, Peterson said he understood the challenges of setting a court calendar. But he said the process can be frustrating because the mandate remains in effect until the judge rules otherwise or until Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse deems it no longer necessary.

"In my mind, each day that that mandate is in effect, it's in effect upon the citizens of Omaha without authority to do so," he said.

The lawsuit against Huse and other county and city officials alleges that she ordered the indoor mask mandate for Omaha in violation of state law. It asks the judge to enjoin the mandate temporarily and ultimately permanently and to bar Huse from ordering any other public health measures in violation of state law.