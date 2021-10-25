Nebraska AG joins lawsuit seeking to bar abortion referrals by federally supported clinics

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined a lawsuit Monday that seeks to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by federally supported family planning clinics.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Eleven states, all with Republican attorneys general, joined the action.
At issue are new federal regulations set by the Department of Health and Human Services that take the Title X federal family planning program back to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.
Rule changes made in 2019 required such clinics to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and barred them from referring patients for abortions.
Peterson said the 2019 requirements were intended to build walls to prevent the funding of abortion with taxpayer money, which remains illegal. Religious and social conservatives had pushed for the strict separation between family planning services and abortion.
Nebraska lawmakers included such restrictions in the state budget bill passed in 2018. The next year, the Title X funds were awarded to a private organization to administer. That meant that the state budget restrictions did not apply, but the new federal ones did.
Nationally, the program makes available more than $250 million a year to clinics to provide birth control and basic health care services, mainly to low-income women, many from minority communities.
Other states participating in the suit are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
