Nebraska AG joins lawsuit seeking to bar abortion referrals by federally supported clinics

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined a lawsuit Monday that seeks to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by federally supported family planning clinics.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Eleven states, all with Republican attorneys general, joined the action.

At issue are new federal regulations set by the Department of Health and Human Services that take the Title X federal family planning program back to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Rule changes made in 2019 required such clinics to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and barred them from referring patients for abortions.

Peterson said the 2019 requirements were intended to build walls to prevent the funding of abortion with taxpayer money, which remains illegal. Religious and social conservatives had pushed for the strict separation between family planning services and abortion.