Nebraska AG joins probe of Instagram's marketing to children, young adults

In October, Haugen told a congressional committee that Facebook knows that vulnerable people are harmed by its systems — from kids who are susceptible to feeling bad about their bodies to adults who are more exposed to misinformation after experiencing some form of isolation, such as divorce. The platform is designed to exploit negative emotions to keep people on the platform, Haugen said.

“They are aware of the side effects of the choices they have made around amplification. They know that algorithmic-based rankings, or engagement-based rankings, keeps you on their sites longer. You have longer sessions, you show up more often, and that makes them more money.”

Meta spokeswoman Liza Crenshaw said the company has been a leader in addressing the ills of the internet.

“While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we’ve led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury and eating disorders," she said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Peterson — who in the past month has either filed or joined three different lawsuits over the federal vaccine mandates — has criticized big tech.