Nebraska AG signs joins lawsuit challenging new COVID vaccine rule

The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic. A White House spokeswoman said Thursday that the mandate was intended to halt the spread of a disease that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the U.S.

The top legal official for the U.S. Department of Labor, which includes OSHA, has said legal precedent allows it to issue rules that keep workplaces safe and that those rules pre-empt state laws.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt submitted the suit. In addition to Nebraska, states that signed onto the lawsuit are: Arizona, Montana, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire and Wyoming. A handful of businesses and organizations signed on, too.

In a prepared statement reacting to the OSHA rule Friday, Peterson made arguments similar to what’s in the suit — that compulsory vaccinations are within states’ authority and the Biden administration recognized that until a recent reversal.