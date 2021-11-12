Nebraska AG urges Congress to reform how the military treats sexual assault

According to the press release from Peterson's office, the bill would also require more sexual assault prevention training for military personnel and more instruction for prosecutors on how to handle sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and has 65 cosponsors, including both of Nebraska’s senators. Other key lawmakers and leaders of the military services have balked at including all major crimes. There are concerns that stripping control of all crimes from commanders could hurt military readiness, erode command authority and require far more time and resources.

The Army’s handling of sexual assaults and other violence has come under significant scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of crimes, including murders and suicides last year at Fort Hood, Texas. A review panel found that military leaders at the post were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment and were utterly neglecting the sexual assault prevention program.