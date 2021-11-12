Nebraska AG urges Congress to reform how the military treats sexual assault

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson this week co-led a group of 29 attorneys general who urged Congress to pass a bill to reform how the military treats sexual assault.
In a letter sent on Veterans Day, Peterson and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul topped a list of 29 attorneys general who asked lawmakers to "swiftly pass" the bipartisan Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act.
"This bill, which has broad bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, aims to address serious, longstanding problems in underreporting and prosecuting sexual assault in the military," the letter reads. "As we honor Veteran’s Day this year, it is past time to remedy these issues."
The bill would have independent prosecutors, rather than military commanders, handle all felony cases that call for more than a year in prison.
"The Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would professionalize the military’s prosecution of serious crimes like sexual assault," a statement from Peterson's office reads. "The Act addresses widespread reluctance to report sexual assault due to bias in the military chain of command’s power to decide whether cases move forward to a trial. The Act would instead ensure that decisions about whether to prosecute sexual assault or domestic violence crimes are made by independent, trained, professional military prosecutors while leaving uniquely military crimes within the chain of command."
According to the press release from Peterson's office, the bill would also require more sexual assault prevention training for military personnel and more instruction for prosecutors on how to handle sexual assault and domestic violence cases.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and has 65 cosponsors, including both of Nebraska’s senators. Other key lawmakers and leaders of the military services have balked at including all major crimes. There are concerns that stripping control of all crimes from commanders could hurt military readiness, erode command authority and require far more time and resources.
The Army’s handling of sexual assaults and other violence has come under significant scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of crimes, including murders and suicides last year at Fort Hood, Texas. A review panel found that military leaders at the post were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment and were utterly neglecting the sexual assault prevention program.
The attorneys' letter cites 2018 data from the Department of Defense that found 6.2% of women and 0.7% of men experienced sexual assault in the past year. Not many people report their assaults, it reads, "often because they suffer retaliation when they do." And then, when it's reported, the letter reads, not many perpetrators are held accountable.
Reports of sexual assaults in the military have steadily gone up since 2006, according to Defense Department reports, including a 13% jump in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.