Nebraska agency drops controversial request for environmental grant for ethanol pumps

"It gives me some hope that maybe they'll get back to following the statutes and using an objective process that people can understand and is fair," Scofield said.

The awarding of the grant stirred controversy among conservationists, who maintained that it was a political decision by appointees of Gov. Pete Ricketts, a major supporter of ethanol, and defied a tradition of using the scoring of grant applications to guide the awarding of funds.

Ricketts had defended the grant funding as "wise," saying that ethanol is a cleaner-burning fuel and that its increased use would help air quality and the state's economy.

But conservationists said the grants for ethanol pumps seemed to be more about economic development than helping the environment.

A grant subcommittee of the trust had recommended funding 77 grants in 2020, but the ethanol grant was not among them, ranking 78th. The five grants that were defunded were ranked near the top, ranging from No. 7 to No. 36. While some board members said they have the discretion to alter the recommendations, critics — including some former members of the Trust Board — said such a switch was unprecedented.