Nebraska among states claiming Social Security owed to foster kids

Hunt said it was “shocking” to learn that foster children weren’t being informed that their Social Security benefits were being used by the state, and that Social Security benefits, according to the story, were considered the “property” of a child by federal law.

“Any time you have a policy that doesn’t have transparency, that’s a problem, especially since this is such a vulnerable population,” the senator said of children in foster care.

About 10% of all foster children in the U.S. qualify for Social Security benefits, the Marshall Project/NPR story said, and the benefits average about $700 a month.

Hunt, in the waning days of the 2021 legislative session, scheduled an interim study of the issue, a move supported by Nebraska Appleseed, an organization that advocates for the poor and children, among others.

“It’s a practice that we’re really concerned about,” said Sarah Helvey, Appleseed’s director of child welfare.

But Garret Swanson, a spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the practice is permitted under both federal and state laws. He pointed to a state statute that says the agency “shall take custody of and exercise general control over assets owned by children under the charge of the department.”