Nebraska and Iowa congressional members react to Biden's address to Congress

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers issued statements Wednesday reacting to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said that in his address, Biden “laid out a policy wish list that he wants Americans to pay for through major tax hikes.”

“This is not fair to hardworking Nebraska families, communities, and small businesses,” Fischer said. “The American people expect the president to keep his word, deliver on his inaugural promise of bipartisanship and unity, and work with a 50-50 Senate to build consensus.”

In advance of the address, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican representing Nebraska’s 1st District, criticized the reach of the federal government under Biden.

“Our earlier bipartisan emergency measures to turn the corner on this harsh pandemic should not become an excuse for a hostile takeover by the federal government of every aspect of American life,” Fortenberry said.

“The question about the President’s expansive spending proposals outlined tonight is not whether we spend or not, but what makes sense,” he said. “Getting past COVID and ‘returning to normal’ also means returning to normal governance and normal government expenditures.”