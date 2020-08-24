Nebraska and Iowa delegates brag about their states while casting their votes for Trump

There was no suspense over the outcome but the roll call gave each delegation a chance to brag on their home states as well as talk up their party’s virtues.

“Nebraska is the Cornhusker State,” Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch said as he announced the votes. “We’re the Big Red state and home to some of the greatest people in the world.”

Welch said he spoke on behalf of the state’s Republicans, including other convention delegates and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“And my little Republicans at home, Wyatt and Barrett Welch, 3 and 4 years old, we’re doing this for them and their future,” Welch said. “I cast 36 votes for the current and next president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.”

Iowa delegate Anthony Marlowe started his remarks by expressing sympathy for the recent death of the president’s brother, Robert Trump.

Marlowe touted the resilience of Iowans in the face of severe wind storms that have caused so much damage in the state.