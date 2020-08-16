Nebraska and Iowa Democrats prepare for an unconventional convention

WASHINGTON — Forget about that traditional scene where delegates in funny hats wave signs and dance awkwardly as a red, white and blue balloon shower falls from the rafters.
Fired-up Democrats can instead look forward to downloading a variety of themed social media covers and Zoom backgrounds to display their support for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
The coronavirus pandemic means that this week’s Democratic National Convention will be unlike any before.
And delegates will largely experience it like any member of the general public would — parked at home in front of television sets and laptop screens.
“Everything is virtual,” said Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb.
Republicans will have their own largely remote session next week as they make their pitch to voters for another four years of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
But this week, Democrats get the spotlight to tout their own champions.
Yet previous discussions about in-person watch parties and regional satellite events have been abandoned.
The Biden team has made its critique of Trump’s pandemic response a central theme, after all, so they are taking an abundance of caution when it comes to their own campaign activities.
But there will be a slate of virtual events nationally and locally.
Nebraskans kick things off Sunday night with a Welcome to the Heartland session featuring remarks by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
Virtual watch parties for the delegations are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday evenings before the main speakers.
Nebraska’s Wednesday session will be hosted by Symone Sanders, who grew up in Omaha and is now a top adviser to Biden.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, will address Nebraska delegates during Thursday night’s event.
“A third-generation dirt farmer, Senator Tester has worked with Joe Biden since being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006,” according to a Biden campaign summary.
The week will include virtual roundtable discussions on election integrity, infrastructure and other topics, as well as cyberspace versions of the rural caucus, the Hispanic caucus, the LGBTQ caucus and so forth.
Delegates, as well as members of the public, can RSVP for those sessions on the convention website.
The highest-profile remarks will come in the 8 to 10 p.m. block every night, with speeches by Democratic superstars such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.
Kleeb noted that the full list of speakers during the week covers a range of ideological leanings.
“That is, I think, going to be the clear message that is sent during the convention,” she said. “We welcome moderate, conservative and progressive Democrats and all the independents and Republicans who continue to be frustrated with Trump’s leadership.”
Kleeb said Nebraska Democrats are also working on a “tribal land acknowledgment ceremony” at some point during the week, but details of that event were still being finalized.
The Iowa delegation will have its own virtual watch parties: Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host one Wednesday night, while Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., will host Thursday’s.
There will also be voter activation stations across Iowa where people can pick up campaign materials such as yard signs, register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and volunteer to help on campaigns at all levels.
Locally, one such station will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.
