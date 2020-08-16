Nebraska and Iowa Democrats prepare for an unconventional convention

Kleeb noted that the full list of speakers during the week covers a range of ideological leanings.

“That is, I think, going to be the clear message that is sent during the convention,” she said. “We welcome moderate, conservative and progressive Democrats and all the independents and Republicans who continue to be frustrated with Trump’s leadership.”

Kleeb said Nebraska Democrats are also working on a “tribal land acknowledgment ceremony” at some point during the week, but details of that event were still being finalized.

The Iowa delegation will have its own virtual watch parties: Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host one Wednesday night, while Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., will host Thursday’s.

There will also be voter activation stations across Iowa where people can pick up campaign materials such as yard signs, register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and volunteer to help on campaigns at all levels.

Locally, one such station will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

