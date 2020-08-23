Nebraska and Iowa Democrats tout unity during their party convention last week

WASHINGTON — Delegates never had to leave their own living rooms to attend this unprecedented convention, but Midlands Democrats still wrapped up last week’s largely virtual event with renewed swagger in their step.
Delegate Sharlette Schwenninger of Elwood, Nebraska, said she was impressed by both the content and production value of the presentation. And she noted that a virtual convention has its advantages.
“It has been an amazing experience,” she said. “I have been able to attend more caucus meetings than I was able to in person.”
President Donald Trump slammed the affair as “the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history” as he prepares for the Republican Party’s own convention this week.
But Nebraska and Iowa Democrats said their message was one of unity as they officially nominated Joe Biden for president.
The different nature of this convention was evident all week. The traditional roll call, for example, had a different flavor, with each delegation casting their votes from their home states.
But over the course of the week, delegates were still able to participate in a slew of caucuses, policy discussions and watch parties — all through the wonders of videoconferencing.
Getting out of the city
The convention’s rural caucus featured former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, who talked about the emotional toll on rural America when parents and grandparents watch their kids and grandkids driven away by a lack of opportunity.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are presenting a plan to rebuild the rural economy that will allow you to sit at that coffee table and basically say ‘son, daughter, there is real opportunity, there is creative and innovative opportunity here,’ ” he said.
Vilsack, who served as secretary of agriculture under President Barack Obama, said a Biden administration would promote pro-ethanol policies and robust international trade.
He criticized the Trump administration for liberally granting waivers to federal ethanol mandates. And he said Trump embarked on a trade war with China without first rallying other countries to his side.
“What did China do? They said, ‘Fine, we’ll just put retaliatory tariffs on all American agricultural products, we won’t buy any more agricultural products,’ ” Vilsack said.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, also addressed the caucus and said improving broadband connectivity in rural America is important for health care, education and economic development.
“We can’t take these communities for granted,” she said. “And we have to prove that we are in the corner for them.”
Special guests
State delegations held watch parties ahead of the prime-time speeches, with Nebraskans hearing from Symone Sanders at one.
The Omaha native and top Biden adviser thanked the delegates for their work on behalf of the party.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., hosted another Nebraska delegation gathering and stressed outreach to rural areas by hammering a pro-trade message.
“Agriculture is in crisis,” he said. “I know if Nebraska’s like Montana, a lot of those agriculture folks are going to vote for Trump. But I’m telling you, we can’t afford another four years of this guy in production agriculture.”
Protecting the environment
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb helped moderate a session on climate change and the environment.
Kleeb spoke about uniting a broad group of allies behind the cause and making sure that those in farm country are included.
“We need to make sure that farmers, ranchers, union workers and climate advocates, along with the big clean energy corporations, are all at the table together building out that clean energy future,” she said. “If we don’t do that, we’re going to end up in a situation where folks’ land is being taken advantage of and they’re not profiting in the same ways that big corporations are on the clean energy revolution.”
Which party’s convention is this?
There was no shortage of Republican voices throughout the week.
Former Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska, for example, appeared in a video montage of former diplomats and military leaders offering critiques of Trump’s policies and vouching for Biden’s national security credentials. Hagel served as secretary of defense under Obama.
“There is no one more qualified than Joe Biden to be sitting at the head of the table in the Situation Room making decisions for this country,” Hagel said in the video. “At one of the most defining times in the history of the world, Joe Biden is uniquely qualified to be president of the United States.”
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Union Omaha
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.