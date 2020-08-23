Nebraska and Iowa Democrats tout unity during their party convention last week

WASHINGTON — Delegates never had to leave their own living rooms to attend this unprecedented convention, but Midlands Democrats still wrapped up last week’s largely virtual event with renewed swagger in their step.

Delegate Sharlette Schwenninger of Elwood, Nebraska, said she was impressed by both the content and production value of the presentation. And she noted that a virtual convention has its advantages.

“It has been an amazing experience,” she said. “I have been able to attend more caucus meetings than I was able to in person.”

President Donald Trump slammed the affair as “the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history” as he prepares for the Republican Party’s own convention this week.

But Nebraska and Iowa Democrats said their message was one of unity as they officially nominated Joe Biden for president.

The different nature of this convention was evident all week. The traditional roll call, for example, had a different flavor, with each delegation casting their votes from their home states.