Nebraska and Iowa politicians react to Joe Biden's victory

“We don’t want to de-legitimize the elections at all and so I ask the president to take a higher road on it,” Bacon said. “Because in the end we’ve been doing these elections since 1788 and we don’t want to pull apart at the seams . . . I don’t agree with a lot of Joe Biden’s policies but yet we honor the will of the voters when it’s all said and done and we honor our Constitution.”

Some other Midlands Republicans did not immediately respond to World-Herald requests for comment after Biden was declared the winner.

Bacon said he understands that many Trump supporters are angry right now. They feel — with some justification, Bacon said — that Democrats spent the past four years trying to de-legitimize Trump’s election.

“I know they’re angry, but I don’t think the anger is healthy and I think we’ve got to raise the bar up,” Bacon said. “We can’t pull apart at the seams. I’d rather fight for my values and what I believe in but we’re going to have to do it through the checks and balances that we have, that our founders gave us.”

Bacon just won his own tough re-election fight over Democratic challenger Kara Eastman in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, where the same voters chose Biden over Trump.