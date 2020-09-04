Nebraska applies for $300 a week federal boost to unemployment benefits

LINCOLN — Less than a week before the deadline, Nebraska officials announced that the state will apply for a $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment benefits.

The state is the last to seek the coronavirus relief funds, which President Donald Trump made available through an Aug. 8 executive order. South Dakota has refused the money, while 48 states applied or announced plans to apply in August. States have until Thursday to apply.

If all goes as expected, State Labor Commissioner John Albin said jobless Nebraskans could start getting checks within two weeks.

The payments will be retroactive, with the first payments going to people who were on unemployment during the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Payments for three additional weeks will follow as the state wins approval to add them.

Albin said the biggest stumbling block for Nebraska, and the reason the application was not made earlier, has been finding a way to pay administrative costs for the new benefit.

He estimated those costs at $1.6 million, of which the state must pay about $460,000. Regulations bar the use of unemployment insurance trust funds for that cost. He said the state has found another potential source and has been waiting to hear from federal officials if those dollars can be used.