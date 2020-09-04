Nebraska applies for $300 a week federal boost to unemployment benefits

LINCOLN — Less than a week before the deadline, Nebraska officials announced that the state will apply for a $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment benefits.
The state is the last to seek the coronavirus relief funds, which President Donald Trump made available through an Aug. 8 executive order. South Dakota has refused the money, while 48 states applied or announced plans to apply in August. States have until Thursday to apply.
If all goes as expected, State Labor Commissioner John Albin said jobless Nebraskans could start getting checks within two weeks.
The payments will be retroactive, with the first payments going to people who were on unemployment during the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Payments for three additional weeks will follow as the state wins approval to add them.
Albin said the biggest stumbling block for Nebraska, and the reason the application was not made earlier, has been finding a way to pay administrative costs for the new benefit.
He estimated those costs at $1.6 million, of which the state must pay about $460,000. Regulations bar the use of unemployment insurance trust funds for that cost. He said the state has found another potential source and has been waiting to hear from federal officials if those dollars can be used.
"We waited as long as we could to get guidance," he said. "I do not have any large discretionary funds in my budget."
He said the state decided to go ahead with the application because the deadline was approaching. He expects federal approval will come by next week.
Workers who were getting unemployment benefits during the covered weeks will not have to make a special application for the money. But most will have to certify that they were unemployed because of the coronavirus, Albin said. The department will send out emails about the certification requirement.
In addition, jobless workers who get less than $100 a week of state benefits are not eligible for the federal boost. Albin estimated that restriction would affect as many as 1,100 people the first week of August, dropping to around 400 last week.
The $300 benefit partially replaces the $600 a week payments provided under federal coronavirus relief legislation. Those payments ended July 25. States can increase the payments to $400 a week by adding in state funds, but, like Nebraska, most have opted to stay with the federal-only payments.
Trump’s order draws from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund to pay for the additional federal unemployment benefits.
Under his order, the program would expire on Dec. 27 at the latest but it could end earlier if its cost reaches $44 billion or if the amount left in the disaster fund drops to $25 billion. Albin said it is expected to run out of money by mid-September.
