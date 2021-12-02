Nebraska attorney general announces consumer protection team

LINCOLN — Nebraska consumers needing help dealing with scams, fraud or other unfair and deceptive business practices can turn to a team created within the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Doug Peterson's office created the Consumer Affairs Response Team earlier this year and announced its formal launch on Thursday.

According to a statement from his office, the team was created to improve the dispute resolution process between consumers and businesses. The team provides people with one-on-one support in dealing with a broad range of consumer issues, including scams, fraud, identity theft and dispute resolution.

It also provides consumer protection kits, with education about common frauds and scams, ways to reduce unwanted calls and information about how consumers can protect themselves.

Consumer needs became especially apparent after the pandemic began last year. The disruption caused by the pandemic contributed to a 65% increase in identity theft reports and a 27% rise in fraud and other reported consumer scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.