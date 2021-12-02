 Skip to main content
Nebraska attorney general announces consumer protection team
Nebraska attorney general announces consumer protection team

Doug Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

These are Nebraska's constitutional officers and the heads of the state's code agencies, who serve in the governor's Cabinet.

LINCOLN — Nebraska consumers needing help dealing with scams, fraud or other unfair and deceptive business practices can turn to a team created within the Attorney General's Office. 

Attorney General Doug Peterson's office created the Consumer Affairs Response Team earlier this year and announced its formal launch on Thursday. 

According to a statement from his office, the team was created to improve the dispute resolution process between consumers and businesses. The team provides people with one-on-one support in dealing with a broad range of consumer issues, including scams, fraud, identity theft and dispute resolution.

It also provides consumer protection kits, with education about common frauds and scams, ways to reduce unwanted calls and information about how consumers can protect themselves.

Consumer needs became especially apparent after the pandemic began last year. The disruption caused by the pandemic contributed to a 65% increase in identity theft reports and a 27% rise in fraud and other reported consumer scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Previously, calls from consumers were handled within the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. The division has been restructured, with attorneys now focusing on larger-scale consumer issues, such as the multistate tobacco settlement.

Consumers are asked to first make a good faith effort to resolve their dispute before filing a complaint with the new team. Once a complaint is filed and reviewed, the team works to facilitate communication between the consumer and the business, when appropriate, according to a press release. The dispute resolution process is voluntary and requires the cooperation of both parties. 

People can contact the team at: ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2682 (toll-free: 800-727-6432). Complaint forms are also available by mail.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

