Nebraska attorney general joins 37 others in filing anti-trust lawsuit against Google

LINCOLN – Nebraska Attorney General Peterson on Thursday joined a coalition of 38 attorneys general in filing an anti-trust lawsuit against Google, alleging that it has built and maintained a monopoly over search engines and search engine advertising.

The lawsuit, which follows one filed earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Justice and another filed by the Texas attorney general earlier this week, maintains that exclusionary contracts and conduct by Google have deprived consumers of greater choice and innovation and of better privacy protections.

Peterson said he's been concerned about how Google amasses, and monetizes, huge amounts of people's personal data since 2018. During a virtual press conference with other attorneys generals on Wednesday, he accused the company of "paranoid protectionism" in blocking competitors.

"Data is extremely powerful in today's digital economy and we need to watch to protect our consumers," Peterson said, noting the large number of states involved in, and bipartisan support for, the lawsuit.