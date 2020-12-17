Nebraska attorney general joins 38 others in filing anti-trust lawsuit against Google

LINCOLN – Nebraska Attorney General Peterson on Thursday joined a coalition of 38 attorneys general in filing an anti-trust lawsuit against Google, alleging that it has built and maintained a monopoly over search engines and search engine advertising.
The lawsuit, which follows one filed earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Justice and another filed by the Texas attorney general earlier this week, maintains that exclusionary contracts and conduct by Google have deprived consumers of greater choice and innovation and of better privacy protections.
Peterson said he's been concerned about how Google amasses, and monetizes, huge amounts of people's personal data since 2018. During a virtual press conference with other attorneys generals on Wednesday, he accused the company of "paranoid protectionism" in blocking competitors.
"Data is extremely powerful in today's digital economy and we need to watch to protect our consumers," Peterson said, noting the large number of states involved in, and bipartisan support for, the lawsuit.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a lead attorney in the lawsuit, said the multi-state action goes further than the anti-trust lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice on October 20. He said the states would seek to consolidate the lawsuit with the federal government, whose lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia.
The lawsuit filed by the attorney general in Texas, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, is a separate lawsuit and sort of a "division of labor." Miller noted that Google's business practices have also drawn concern from officials in Europe as well as from the U.S. Congress.
He and other attorneys general said the Google lawsuit was similar to one filed 20 years ago seeking to break up Microsoft. But that lawsuit, they said, involved 20 states, while today's legal action incorporates many more plaintiffs.
The latest lawsuit alleges that Google:
- Uses exclusionary agreements and other practices to limit the ability of rival general search engines and potential rivals to reach consumers. This conduct cements Google as the go-to search engine on computers and mobile devices.
- Disadvantages users of its search-advertising management tool, SA360 by promising not to favor Google search advertising over that of competing search engines such as Bing, but continuously favoring advertising on its own platform, inflating its profits to the detriment of advertisers and consumers.
- Discriminates against specialized search sites — such as those that provide travel, home repair or entertainment services — by depriving them access to prime real estate because these competing sites threaten Google’s revenue and dominant position.
