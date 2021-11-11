Nebraska auditor not running for reelection; lieutenant governor will seek his old job

Janssen, in responding to the story, said that he was "very productive," did a lot of his work via cellphone, and that it was "unfortunate" that The World-Herald was focusing on the long, beer-drinking lunches. Despite the revelations, Janssen easily won reelection as auditor in November 2018 over a Democratic Party candidate who did little campaigning.

Janssen, who is CEO of a Fremont-based company that provides temporary health care workers, did not respond to requests for comment from The World-Herald in recent weeks, including earlier this week, regarding rumors that he was not running for reelection.

Instead, he spoke on KFAB Thursday afternoon, which was followed by an appearance by Foley, who said he was pleased to seek his former seat. Foley added that he had been endorsed by Janssen, whom he described as a longtime friend.

"I intend to ask the citizens of Nebraska to grant me an additional opportunity for public service," Foley said, in a statement to The World-Herald.