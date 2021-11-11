Nebraska auditor not running for reelection; lieutenant governor will seek his old job

LINCOLN — State Auditor Charlie Janssen will not run for reelection, but current Lt. Gov. Mike Foley said Thursday that he will seek a return to the Auditor's Office, a post he held from 2007 to 2015.
The two Republicans made their announcements Thursday afternoon on radio station KFAB.
It had been widely rumored for months that Janssen, a 50-year-old former state senator, would not seek a third, four-year term as auditor because of an embarrassing scandal in 2018. But a Janssen campaign aide, two months ago, said that the rumors weren't true and Janssen was running.
In September of 2018, The World-Herald reported that Janssen rarely spent time at his State Capitol office. When he did travel to Lincoln from his home in Fremont, he frequently took long lunch breaks that involved beer drinking and lasted up to three hours.
While there is no requirement that a state auditor be present at the office, Janssen — whose job as auditor is to root out wasteful government spending and misuse of elected office — often spent more time each day at Brewsky's, a sports bar in Lincoln, than he did at his Capitol office.
Janssen, in responding to the story, said that he was "very productive," did a lot of his work via cellphone, and that it was "unfortunate" that The World-Herald was focusing on the long, beer-drinking lunches. Despite the revelations, Janssen easily won reelection as auditor in November 2018 over a Democratic Party candidate who did little campaigning.
Janssen, who is CEO of a Fremont-based company that provides temporary health care workers, did not respond to requests for comment from The World-Herald in recent weeks, including earlier this week, regarding rumors that he was not running for reelection.
Instead, he spoke on KFAB Thursday afternoon, which was followed by an appearance by Foley, who said he was pleased to seek his former seat. Foley added that he had been endorsed by Janssen, whom he described as a longtime friend.
"I intend to ask the citizens of Nebraska to grant me an additional opportunity for public service," Foley said, in a statement to The World-Herald.
Earlier this month, Foley sent out a fundraising letter, telling past supporters that he would be running for a "statewide" office, though not specifying what office. He had been mentioned as a possible GOP gubernatorial candidate after serving nearly eight years as Gov. Pete Ricketts' lieutenant governor.
Foley, 67, served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2000 to 2007, and then as state auditor for two terms before unsuccessfully seeking the GOP nomination for governor in 2014. Ricketts won that race, and later tapped Foley has his lieutenant governor when Ricketts' first running mate, Lavon Heidemann, dropped out after a family dispute led a relative to take out a protection order against him.
Foley is the first candidate to announce for state auditor, a position that pays $85,000 a year. A Democratic Party official has said the party is recruiting candidates for the office.
Foley, a devout Catholic, was best known in the Legislature for his opposition to abortion. As state auditor, Foley regularly criticized the management of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
