Nebraska begins budget period with a $101 million deficit. Why officials aren't worried

Bergquist told the committee that Nebraska experienced a "very extraordinary" jump in tax collections during the year that ended June 30, driven in large part by the federal pandemic relief programs.

Even after adjusting for changes in state laws and for moving the deadline to file 2019 income taxes to July 2020, the report shows that revenue collected in fiscal year 2020-21 increased 14.6% from the previous year. He said that was the largest increase in his almost three decades working for the state.

He and Stinner estimated that federal relief is responsible for about half the increase, which is expected to create a "cliff effect" in tax collections as relief dollars taper off this year.

The other major factor is the state's new property tax program, which will bring down tax revenue by $548 million a year during the two-year budget period, Bergquist said. The program provides income tax credits to Nebraska property owners to offset a portion of their school property tax bills.

State law determines the amount of the credits based on the growth of tax revenue. The credit total remains flat when revenue grows at 3.5% or less. Half of the increase above 3.5% goes toward increasing the credits, with the other half is directed to the cash reserve.