LINCOLN — Students denied option enrollment could attend a private school and have their tuition paid for under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature.

The proposal, Legislative Bill 528, is one of multiple pieces of legislation intended to expand education options for students, including at private and faith-based schools. Like those other bills, LB 528 — which was the subject of a hearing before the Legislature's Education Committee Tuesday — had supporters vouching for the quality of those schools, while opponents argued it would deprive public schools of funding and represent an inappropriate use of state dollars.

State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, the bill's introducer, said he hopes LB 528 will expand pathways for students to get the education services that best fit them.

"I want to create options within optional enrollment," Hansen said.

LB 528 would pay tuition and fees for students to attend private or parochial schools if they are denied option enrollment.

Nebraska's option enrollment program allows students the opportunity to attend schools in a different district from which they reside. Districts are allowed to deny option enrollment requests if they are at capacity or don't have the resources to serve the student's needs.

The funding through LB 528 would be distributed via scholarship accounts set by the State Board of Education once an applicant decides against appealing the denial. The amounts offered through the scholarships would be based on the average per-pupil cost of the previous year's tuition and fees.

LB 528 does not include a cap on the funding. Hansen said the money would come from the option enrollment funding allocated through the state's school funding formula. For the 2022-23 school year, the state allocated more than $125 million for its option enrollment program.

LB 528 is not the only legislation this session that would expand option enrollment, nor is it the only one that would benefit private and parochial schools.

LB 550 introduced by Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, which also had a hearing Tuesday, would expand the state's option enrollment program to allow students to transfer schools at any point during the year an unlimited number of times, and allow students to work with the district they select without permission from the district they wish to transfer from.

LB 753, the priority bill for Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, is the product of a line of unsuccessful Linehan bills seeking to offer tax credits for donations to private or parochial school scholarships.

Many of the same arguments for and against LB 753 emerged during LB 528's hearing. Supporters largely testified about the range of services private and parochial schools provide that public schools do not, particularly for special needs students.

Jon Burt, president of the parochial special education institution Madonna School and Community-Based Services, said when students are denied option enrollment, it often comes down to whether their family can afford private school. In those cases, he argued it was unfair for public school districts to decide whether a student gets the services they need.

"The choice is in the wrong spot," Burt said.

Meanwhile, opponents argued the bill would decrease funding for Nebraska's public schools, and that private and parochial schools can discriminate against students, and thus shouldn't benefit from state programs.

Several opponents objected to the lack of clarity in LB 528's funding mechanisms. A representative from the OpenSky Policy Institute said there is no accountability once a tuition account is created to ensure the money is used for tuition. Hansen said it would be up to the State Board of Education to oversee the funding is used properly.

Committee member Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha called on opponents to propose solutions to the problems they raised with the bill, arguing that students will be negatively impacted the longer the state doesn't act.

"In the meantime, there are kids who can't get services and are stuck," Wayne said.

