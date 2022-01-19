Nebraska bill strengthening religious freedoms stalls amid concerns it might go too far

John Horsechief, who works for Open Door Mission, urged support for the bill. He cited the history of suppression of Native American faiths, as well as concerns that faith-based organizations face funding discrimination.

Mae Anne Balschweid said she backed it because of her experiences working with refugees and immigrants of many different religions.

LB 774 is similar to laws passed at the federal level and in more than 20 other states. But new, COVID-era sections were added to ensure that religious organizations and practices would not be targeted under future health and safety measures.

Tom Venzor, executive director for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said such measures provide for a balancing test, under which governments can limit or penalize a person's freedom of religion only if those restrictions are essential to a "compelling government interest" and are the least burdensome means of achieving that end.

But opponents said the bill would give special legal exemptions and preferences to religious people and organizations. They said the bill would allow religious groups to ignore laws that apply to others, particularly when it comes to discriminating against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.