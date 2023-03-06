LINCOLN — When her first grader was struggling with reading, Lou Ann Linehan said her family moved to a different public school district in order to attend an elementary school with a special education program that better fit the child's needs.

Linehan said her family had the financial means to do this, but the Omaha-area state senator said not all families are as fortunate.

"For thousands of parents, this is not the reality," Linehan said.

Legislative Bill 753 is the latest in a string of bills Linehan has offered over the years to provide more school choice opportunities. This year's version would create income tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to attend private schools, including faith-based schools.

Nebraska lawmakers spent more than three hours Monday debating the pros and cons of LB 753 without getting to a vote. Proponents argued the bill is necessary to provide low-income families a choice to attend other schools. Opponents argued it is an inappropriate use of state funds to benefit schools that are allowed to discriminate.

As introduced, the bill would make $25 million available for credits in 2024, with annual increases in the program of up to 25% possible in future years. A committee amendment would keep the program at $25 million for two years, then allow it to grow up to a maximum of $100 million a year.

The amendment also would cap credits at $100,000 annually for individuals and businesses and at $1 million for estates and trusts.

The Nebraska Legislature has considered similar measures in each of the last five years, but all have failed. Last year’s proposal fell five votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion. This year, Gov. Jim Pillen's budget package included the proposal, which Linehan introduced with 30 co-sponsors.

"Our kids are our future, and we need to give them every educational opportunity possible to help them succeed," Pillen said in an email statement Monday. "LB 753 gives kids in need, including kids in poverty, kids in foster care, and kids of military veterans, more choices when identifying a school which best meets their needs. This bill is part of a package and failure to pass it will jeopardize funding for all Nebraska students."

Linehan and other supporters argued that standards at public schools are waning, and that expanding access to private schools will push public schools to do better.

"We're bringing some competition to a system that needs some competition," Linehan said.

In her opening statement Monday, Linehan challenged the argument that LB 753 would decrease funding for public schools, citing other areas of Pillen's education proposal that will increase state funding for public schools, particularly in support for special education.

But Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln said while the bill doesn't directly contribute state funding to private schools, he's concerned that the tax credits will "whittle away" at Nebraska's revenue streams and damage the state's general fund. Ultimately, he said, that could hurt public schools.

"That's where I get scared," Dungan said.

A good chunk of Monday's debate focused on private schools' ability to operate in ways that discriminate against certain students.

Omaha Sens. John and Machaela Cavanaugh referenced the Archdiocese of Omaha's school policy on gender identity released last year calling for the dismissal of students and teachers that want to be identified by a gender other than their biological sex, among other orders along the same subject matter. The archdiocese later revised its policy to address only students.

Cavanaugh said the policy made it clear that LGBTQ+ students were not welcome. Because of this, he said he plans to pull his children out of their Catholic elementary school and enroll them in public school.

Both lawmakers argued that it was inappropriate to allocate state benefits in any form to private or religious schools, and indicated that doing so effectively give the state's endorsement to any discrimination that takes place there.

"That's exactly what they want to do, and they have told us that in writing," Machaela Cavanaugh said.

Linehan said LB 753 does not force any student to attend a Catholic school, but instead just gives families the option to send them there if they wish. She and other bill supporters also contended that public schools discriminate against students of color and those with special needs. But Machaela Cavanaugh countered that the Legislature should focus on ways to end such discrimination, rather than assisting schools that discriminate in different ways.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington also opposed the bill, arguing it was unfair to benefit charities providing scholarship funds but leave out charities that provide different help, such as food banks.

"If this is the way we encourage things to get done, shouldn't we encourage them all?" DeBoer asked.

DeBoer also said that if lawmakers vote to advance LB 753, she hopes they support other bills that also aim to benefit low-income communities.

LB 753 is backed mainly by Republican senators, as well as two Democrats, Omaha Sens. Mike McDonnell and Justin Wayne. Wayne said Nebraska has not held the state's public schools accountable for making improvements, with lawmakers saying they want to preserve local control.

Wayne said that leaves families in his North Omaha district feeling stuck — forced to send their children to a school that doesn't meet their needs, and with no means to change it.

"My community just wants an option," Wayne said.