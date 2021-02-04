Nebraska bill to triple fines against officials who enact, then violate, health measures draws no support

LINCOLN — No one testified Thursday in support of a legislative bill that would triple fines against public officials who enact mask mandates and other public health measures and then violate them.

The state senator who introduced the proposal, Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, didn't cite any examples of that happening in Nebraska, instead calling his Legislative Bill 645 a "proactive" measure against what he called "egregious oversteps" by local officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jack Cheloha, who lobbies for the City of Omaha, testified against the measure, saying it was probably an unconstitutional violation of the equal protection clause by enacting a higher penalty for one class or people. He also said the bill would punish a city clerk, even though they didn't vote and just documented the enactment of a health measure.

"The pandemic we're facing now is unprecedented," Cheloha told the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee. "The city council has the authority to protect the safety, health and welfare of its people. They're all public citizens. They have the obligation to follow (directed health measures) like everyone else."