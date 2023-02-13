On Nov. 21, 2020, Roberto Silva Jr. opened fire inside a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue. His rampage killed two people and left two others physically injured.

Other employees were left to bear the emotional scars of having to witness the terror as it unfolded.

But under Nebraska law, those witnesses are not eligible for workers’ compensation. A bill introduced by State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue seeks to change that.

Under Legislative Bill 5, a section of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Act would be amended to cover people who have been diagnosed by a mental health professional with post-traumatic stress disorder — even if they weren’t physically injured — stemming from a workplace violence incident.

In testimony Monday to the Legislature’s Business and Labor Committee, of which she is a member, Blood said the bill would add Nebraska to the nine other states that cover mental injuries under workers’ compensation benefits. In the draft version of her bill, workplace violence eligible for such benefits would include a shooting, hostage situation, act of terrorism or similar act of violence occurring in the workplace.

The bill, Blood argued, would better protect employees and employers from the fallout of a violent incident in the workplace.

Six people testified in support of Blood’s bill. Among the proponents was Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary, who described the mental injuries sustained by those at the Sonic shooting as “life-altering.”

“Survivors who faced these injuries and are unable to return to work should not be abandoned by the system that is to protect the injured workers, especially as a result of some of the most dramatic events that could occur in the workplace,” he said.

A woman who was working at the Sonic that night told the committee of her feelings of trauma and despair.

“No one should have to fight to get help due to something that has happened beyond their control, especially in a workplace,” the woman said.

Two people testified against the bill, arguing that its scope is too broad.

Dallas Jones, a Lincoln attorney speaking on behalf of several organizations including the Nebraskans for Workers’ Compensation Equity and Fairness and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, criticized several aspects of the bill.

“The language is open to anybody who is off premises, not at work, who heard about it and had a mental reaction to it,” Jones said.

Blood took issue with the opponents’ remarks, calling them “poppycock.” She said no opponents have offered to work with her on the language they consider problematic.

“I think that it is a just bill,” she said. “I think it is a bill that affects everyday people.”

