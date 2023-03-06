LINCOLN — Nebraska's public schools would be required to display the words "In God We Trust" in areas where every student can see it under a bill proposed in the State Legislature.

Legislative Bill 178, introduced by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would require Nebraska schools to display the national motto in every classroom "or in another prominent place in each school building where each student is able to see and read it each day."

The bill was the subject of a public hearing in the Legislature's Education Committee on Monday. Erdman has brought similar measures before, without success.

Colby Coash, who spoke against the bill representing the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said Nebraska school boards already have the option of voting to display the motto in their schools. However, Erdman said he believes some boards are scared to do so.

LB 178 is one of several bills this session that raised questions about the role religion should play in education. Several bills would indirectly aid faith-based parochial schools, and another bill would provide guidance for schools wishing to have a "moment of silence" during the school day, which critics have argued is a veiled attempt to allow schools to require prayer.

Erdman argued that LB 178 had nothing to do with the establishment of religion, and was more about commemorating an important part of U.S. history.

"The national motto is not being taught and displayed in Nebraska's public schools, yet it plays an important role in our history and in our heritage," Erdman said.

Still, many people who testified in favor of the bill did express support for teaching students about religion and prayer, along with promoting a positive outlook on the country and its future. Supporter Ward Greisen said faith has played a role in many notable points of the nation's history.

"We know God is there, and to deny that I think would be wrong," Greisen said.

Others, however, said requiring a prominent display in schools would violate students' freedom of religion. Opponent Ron Cunningham argued that the United States was not based on a single religion, and that every individual should have the right to choose what religion they want to follow, if any.

"LB 178 does nothing to educate our youth," Cunningham said. "But it does enable power."