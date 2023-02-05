LINCOLN — Omaha psychotherapist Megan Smith wasn’t surprised when she learned state lawmakers had introduced bills that she said could harm her transgender clients.

“Oh yeah, we’re back here,” Smith recalled thinking when she heard about the proposals introduced in the Nebraska Legislature this year.

Smith has spent the last 20 years working with trans youths, and said legislation intent on restricting that community is “nothing new.” But LGBTQ+ rights advocates say there’s an abnormally large amount of bills focused on trans rights facing Nebraska lawmakers.

At least four bills were introduced this session that would either directly or indirectly limit opportunities for trans Nebraskans. The lawmakers who introduced the legislation said their main intent is to protect children, and all of the bills are backed by multiple co-sponsors. Supporters argue the legislation could help save at-risk children from lasting and potentially devastating harm.

But multiple critics have described the attempts as part of a nationwide “coordinated attack” on the trans community — an already vulnerable group that experiences higher rates of suicide and victimization by violent crime.

Legislative Bills 574 and 575, both introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, are focused on trans youths.

LB 574, dubbed the “Let Them Grow Act,” would prohibit gender-altering procedures for individuals under 19, including surgical procedures, hormone treatment and puberty blockers.

LB 575, the “Sports and Spaces Act,” would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams. This would effectively ban trans youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

LB 810, the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act” introduced by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would allow medical practitioners, institutions and insurance providers to opt out of care that conflicts with their ethical or religious beliefs. This would apply to the same gender-altering treatment noted in LB 574.

LB 371, also introduced by Murman, would ban individuals under 19 from attending drag shows. Though the bill doesn’t specifically reference trans people, critics have argued that the vague language of the bill doesn’t provide a distinction between a drag performer and a trans person.

The proposals are familiar across the U.S., though Nebraska is a couple of years late to the trend, according to Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of LBGTQ+ rights nonprofit OutNebraska. Dozens of state lawmakers across the nation have introduced similar legislation over the last few years.

Kauth previously told The World-Herald that she reviewed similar laws passed in states like South Carolina and Oklahoma before drafting her bills. In an email, she said she also did other research and spoke to trans people, people who detransitioned and doctors.

This year has already brought a surge of legislation that the ACLU has labeled anti-LGBTQ+. According to the organization, more than 260 such bills have been proposed in U.S. state houses in 2023, including LB 371, LB 574 and LB 575.

The trend is likely a symptom of the increased trans and nonbinary representation in public life, which can be a “double-edged sword,” according to David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, a Black LGBTQ+ rights nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

Nebraska is no stranger to this resistance. In 2021, the Nebraska Department of Education faced fierce backlash when it drafted optional health and sex education standards that were both comprehensive in scope and inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations.

The department halted any progress on the controversial standards that same year, but the topic was an animating force in the 2022 races for the State Board of Education. The health standards remain a talking point for Republican lawmakers at the Capitol.

Swatsworth said trans rights are a common wedge issue that conservative lawmakers use for political gain. However, she and other LGBTQ+ activists say the bills don’t address any real problems facing their constituents.

“It’s making a nonissue an issue,” Smith said.

Kauth contends she wants to prevent a problem before it happens. She said she’s heard from a few concerned parents in her district, but in general, her bills were a response to concerns she’s heard throughout the U.S.

While LGBTQ+ rights advocates say anti-trans legislation won’t bring the benefits lawmakers claim they will, many have noted the bills could cause extreme harm.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, one of two openly LGBTQ+ Nebraska lawmakers, said the bills could increase the risk of violent hate crimes against trans people. Several other critics echoed this statement.

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have publicly expressed support for making gender-affirming care available for trans youths. The AMA has also opposed bills similar to LB 574, calling such efforts “a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine.”

The Nebraska Catholic Conference disagrees and supports LB 574, LB 575 and LB 810. Marion Miner, the group’s associate director of pro-life and family policy, said that while the AMA and AAP are likely well-intentioned, he believes they are incorrect.

Miner said both bills will save “vulnerable people from irreversible damage.” He pointed to countries like Sweden and the United Kingdom, which were both ahead of the U.S. in terms of trans health care, and said both countries are scaling back on that care because of perceived negative impacts on patients. Miner claimed it’s only a matter of time until the U.S. starts seeing the same impacts.

“We can see it coming, and we want to prevent that,” Miner said.

According to a Reuters report, Sweden revised its recommendations on puberty blockers and hormone treatments for adolescents to caution against providing the treatment to patients with mental health conditions. The United Kingdom shut down its only state-run gender clinic last year due to complaints of inadequate service, and plans to open multiple facilities in its place this year.

When it comes to trans youths in schools, Smith, the Omaha-based psychotherapist, said Nebraska schools have already figured it out. She said LB 575 will just burden families of trans students, who are often already dealing with stress.

“Families already feel not supported enough,” she said.

Smith has worked with Nebraska schools on this issue before, and said most of the time, schools were able to accommodate trans students’ needs fairly easily without making other students uncomfortable. Though these schools often prepared for pushback after making such accommodations, she said it rarely came.

Smith and other trans-rights supporters argued that trans youths are some of the most vulnerable people in society. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, 40% of trans people have attempted suicide, with trans youths experiencing the greatest risk of suicide.

Multiple reports also note that trans people are more likely to be victims of violent crime. A 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found trans people, ages 16 and up, were victimized over four times more often than cisgender people. The study relied on data from 2017 and 2018.

Kauth argued LB 575 is about respecting the privacy and dignity of all students, and isn’t meant to criminalize or target trans youths.

“We have a lot of kids who don’t have to deal with this, and all of a sudden we’re altering their experience,” Kauth said.

Of the four bills, Swatsworth said the only one that surprised her was LB 371, because drag restrictions are a more recent trend.

Nebraska drag queen Kahtya Tehnsion said Nebraska’s drag performance spaces are limited, with none that she knows of in either Murman or Kauth’s districts. It’s rare for someone under 19 to attend a drag show, she said, although they are sometimes used as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youths.

Several critics of LB 371 have argued the bill’s language is too vague. Swatsworth said the bill doesn’t differentiate a drag performer from a trans person, so it’s unclear whether minors would be allowed to watch a trans person perform anything under the language.

Tehnsion also noted the broad language of the bill, and said often lawmakers who propose drag restrictions don’t understand the difference between a drag performer and a trans person. People of all sexualities and gender identities can perform in drag, including straight people.

Murman acknowledged he also had concerns with the bill’s language, and introduced an amendment to clarify what would qualify as a drag performance. The amendment would define a drag performer as an artist that “exhibits a gender identity that is different than the artist’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, excessive makeup, or other artificial physical markers.”

In an interview with The World-Herald, Murman said he wasn’t sure of the difference between a drag performer and a trans person. He said the bill’s main focus is on the performance aspect, rather than the individual. He said his intent is to protect children from adult content.

“It would treat drag shows as similar to, or exactly like strip shows,” Murman said.

Advocacy groups and some lawmakers have loudly sounded their opposition to the bills. Hunt introduced kill motions on three of the four bills almost immediately after they were introduced.

In contrast, supporters of the legislation have been quiet but steady. All four bills are co-sponsored by at least eight other lawmakers.

Miner said supporters may feel too intimidated to speak out for fear of backlash. He pointed to “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling as an example, saying her “life was made absolutely miserable” after she made several online statements people considered transphobic.

Kauth said LB 574 and LB 575 are “emotional” bills, and urged lawmakers to think logically rather than with emotion when considering them.

“I hope that people take a breath, take a beat, and think very, very carefully about how this works,” she said.

Two of the four bills have public hearings coming up this week. LB 574 has its hearing in the Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday afternoon. LB 810, also assigned to HHS, has its hearing Friday morning.

LB 575, assigned to the Education Committee, is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 13. LB 371, assigned to the Judiciary Committee, does not have a public hearing scheduled yet.

