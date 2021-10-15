Nebraska board drops proposal seeking greater authority over renewable energy projects

During public discussion of the proposal on Friday, the executive director and members of the board denied that the idea was intended to slow or block renewable energy development or that it was inspired by state senators who oppose wind farms.

One board member, Dennis Grennan of Columbus, said the proposal grew out of his concern over a repeat of the polar vortex that struck in February and led to rolling blackouts in Nebraska because of power generation disruption in Texas and Oklahoma.

The power industry has changed, Grennan and others said, and utilities have shifted to obtaining new energy via power purchase agreements, instead of building new power plants, to capture federal tax credits granted to private wind farms. OPPD and other public utilities don't qualify for the credits.

"What happened in Texas was catastrophic," Grennan said.

Grennan said it made him question whether the Power Review Board needs a role in deciding if the state's utilities were providing adequate, reliable and resilient power.