Nebraska budget plan advanced to full Legislature without sex ed language

LINCOLN — The Appropriations Committee signed off on a budget plan Tuesday that would boost pay to providers caring for the most vulnerable Nebraskans and fund nearly $500 million worth of building and infrastructure projects.

But two sentences left out of the three-bill package could prove to be its most controversial feature.

The sentences would have barred the State Department of Education from using any of its appropriation to "research, adopt or implement state sex education standards for Nebraska schools."

Gov. Pete Ricketts had included that language in his budget recommendations to the Legislature, specifying that the prohibition was to apply whether the sex education standards were mandatory or voluntary for schools.

The governor's proposal responded to a controversy that began last year over health education standards proposed by state education officials.

The standards, which would have been voluntary, covered more than sex education but incorporated teaching about gender identity, sexual orientation and sexuality in general. The State Board of Education shelved the standards last year but recently indicated it still plans to develop standards in the area.

State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood proposed to add the sex education prohibition to the Appropriations Committee proposal. But committee members voted 6-3 against his motion.

The Appropriations Committee chairman, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, said he voted for language in a past budget that effectively barred federal Title X family planning money from going to Planned Parenthood. He said he now considers that vote a mistake and has vowed not to add policy language to the budget again.

"Putting this language in is a poison pill for the budget as long as I'm chair," he said. "I think the budget should be about dollars and cents."

But Clements argued the budget is often described as a "moral document" and said the current proposal includes several expressions of policy, such as saying "It is the intent of the Legislature ..." and requiring that funds be used "only" for certain purposes.

Both he and Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard voted against the main budget bill because it did not include the sex education language.

They also expressed concern that state spending would increase at a two-year average rate of 3.2% under the committee's budget plan. Ricketts has repeatedly said his goal is to keep state spending growth at under 3% to make tax cuts possible.

The Appropriations Committee plan makes changes to the two-year budget passed last year. Under the plan, state spending would hit $9.8 billion during the two years ending June 30, 2023.

But, based on new, more optimistic projections of state revenue, it would leave $453.6 million of state general funds available for tax cuts or other spending priorities.

Ricketts has named three tax changes as his priorities — cutting the top income tax rates for individuals and corporations, eliminating income taxes on Social Security benefits and continuing an income tax credit for property taxpayers at the current level. Lawmakers have given first-round approval to all three changes.

The committee's budget package would tap the record-level cash reserve fund to pay for several projects. It would set aside the remaining $175 million needed to build a proposed new prison but would not appropriate the money for construction yet. Committee members have held off on that decision while the Legislature debates criminal justice reform measures.

The proposal also includes $53.5 million to launch the Perkins County canal project, a canal and reservoir system along the South Platte River in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska. The money would be enough for a feasibility study, design work, getting permits and potentially buying land.

The governor has pushed for the canal, saying it must be built so Nebraska can claim all the water it is entitled to under a century-old compact with Colorado.

