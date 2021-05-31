Nebraska child care providers say proposed rules could limit spots, raise costs

As proposed, the youngest children, those ages 6 weeks through 18 months, would be limited to eight per group or room. The limits increase with the age of the children, until they reach 30 for school-age children. The group size limits would be in addition to existing regulations that specify staff-to-child ratios and the amount of space that must be provided per child.

Thibodeau estimated the group limits would force her to drop 10 of the 170 children now enrolled in her center, which cares for infants through age 5. She said other providers are reporting similar results, with potentially “thousands” of children losing care across the state.

At a hearing on the proposed regulations, a group of providers estimated they would have to increase prices by 20 to 30% to make up for the loss of income. They submitted testimony saying the regulations would make it harder for families and child care providers, most of whom are women, as they continue to recover from pandemic limits on child care.

“These proposed regulations would set women back even further, forcing more parents, and likely mothers, to leave their jobs because child care is unavailable,” the group said. “This negatively affects Nebraska’s economy and its ability to keep and retain thriving businesses and talent.”