Nebraska civil rights board recommends phasing out Native American mascots

LINCOLN — A state civil rights board recommended Tuesday that Nebraska schools phase out Native American mascots used by non-Native schools and punish those that don't by denying them participation in post-season tournaments.
Native-themed mascots such as Warriors, Indians and Chiefs perpetuate dangerous stereotypes and beliefs and are "emotionally harmful" to Native American students, according to a 22-page report by the Nebraska Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
While communities and schools may have originally adopted Native-themed mascots to honor a local tribe, the committee's report said that the "images and icons used in school mascots and logos are often sacred, deeply meaningful religious or cultural symbols that are misrepresented by the teams that use them."
The committee called on Nebraska leaders to urge an end of such mascots at non-Native schools, and for the Nebraska State Activities Association, which governs high school sports in the state, to phase them out within three years and ban schools that don't from state tournament play.
"While removing mascots alone is insufficient to address underlying concerns of racism and systemic discrimination, panelists (on the committee) described it as an important first step," the report concluded.
Jay Bellar, the NSAA's executive director, said Tuesday that his organization lacks the power to mandate the removal of such mascots and changing could cost a school hundreds of thousands of dollars to switch out uniforms and signage.
But with both the Washington Football Team in the National Football League and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians in the process of dropping their longtime mascots, Bellar said, the issue "is going to come downhill pretty quickly."
The committee's recommendations are the latest development in a long-running effort to remove such mascots.
The University of Oklahoma was the first school to make a change, dropping its Native mascot, "Little Red," in 1970. A year later, the University of Nebraska at Omaha switched from the "Indians" to the "Mavericks." In 2000, Millard South High School switched from "Indians" to "Patriots."
Two decades ago, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issued a statement calling for the end of Native American images and team names used by non-Native schools. Maine became the first state to ban such mascots in 2019, but the Nebraska committee was told such a state mandate was politically unlikely here.
The Nebraska committee took testimony at three public meetings in December and January about the impact of continued use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots in the state. National experts on the issue testified, as did local officials.
At least 22 schools in Nebraska have Native mascots: 11 warriors, seven Indians, one Chief, one Brave and two Chieftains, according to the NSAA. Of those schools, four are located on Indian reservations.
Larry Wright, chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, told the committee that Native people are not "anyone's mascot" and that sports can help change people's attitudes.
"This is not political correctness or political correctness run amok," Wright was quoted in the report as saying. "This is pointing out systemic racism and how it continues to be justified and condoned by allowing Native-themed mascots."
State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who is a member of a tribal relations committee in the Legislature, told the committee that state lawmakers might be able to offer incentives, and even funding, to schools that make a change. She also said it would be politically difficult to get the Legislature to mandate such a change.
Among the findings cited by the committee:
• Dr. Stephanie Fryberg, a psychology professor from the University of Michigan, testified that "exposure to Native mascots increases stress and depression among Native students and increases stereotyping and discrimination against them."
• In 2005, the American Psychological Association called for a halt in using Native American mascots because of the harm to Native children's "self-esteem, social identity, and development."
• Even when schools make an effort to be culturally responsive and respectful, Native mascots open the school and its teams to "culturally inappropriate, abusive, and hateful actions" from visitors and opposing teams.
