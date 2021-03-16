Nebraska civil rights board recommends phasing out Native American mascots

The Nebraska committee took testimony at three public meetings in December and January about the impact of continued use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots in the state. National experts on the issue testified, as did local officials.

At least 22 schools in Nebraska have Native mascots: 11 warriors, seven Indians, one Chief, one Brave and two Chieftains, according to the NSAA. Of those schools, four are located on Indian reservations.

Larry Wright, chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, told the committee that Native people are not "anyone's mascot" and that sports can help change people's attitudes.

"This is not political correctness or political correctness run amok," Wright was quoted in the report as saying. "This is pointing out systemic racism and how it continues to be justified and condoned by allowing Native-themed mascots."