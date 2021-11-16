Nebraska coffers healthy despite double-digit pay increases for some workers

Bergquist also said the pay increases for state workers could contribute to pressure to raise rates paid to community providers that serve people with developmental disabilities. Each 1% increase in rates would cost $1.6 million annually.

On the plus side of the ledger, he pointed to two major factors that improved the state's financial picture since the end of October.

First, the federal government has provided a higher-than-normal share of Medicaid funding during the pandemic. That step saved the state some $30 million to $50 million a year by reducing the amount that Nebraska has to pay for the joint federal-state program, he said. The federal government has been extending the higher federal share for three months at a time, so it is unknown how long the help will continue.

Secondly, state aid to K-12 schools, the largest single item in the state budget, is remaining relatively flat for the budget period, Bergquist said. New projections of state aid for the upcoming school year are $22.2 million lower than the estimates used when lawmakers set the budget in May.