Nebraska commission to intervene on natural gas prices after extreme cold in February

Dan Watermeier, PSC chairman, said the agency has been told by the two utilities that Nebraskans could see significant increases in February bills.

The PSC will meet virtually with Black Hills and NorthWestern in April to learn more about the cold snap's impact on Nebraska gas prices. It's not clear what the PSC will be able to do once it gathers that information.

“We’re exploring what options we have to help mitigate the impact of this spike,” Watermeier said.

The PSC's extended grace period and moratorium are the result of the agency extending its so-called cold weather rule through the end of May, instead of allowing it to expire at the end of March. Even though cold weather will be over sooner, the extension gives customers more time to pay delinquent bills.

The Black Hills Zoom meeting with the PSC will be at 10 a.m. April 6 and the NorthWestern Energy Zoom meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. on April 7. The meetings are open to the public.

10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.