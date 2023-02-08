President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday drew a dissatisfied response from Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation, whose members offered point-by-point rebuttals on everything from the economy to ongoing tensions with China.

Biden's address, the second of his presidency and first since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, ticked through various accomplishments and, at times, appealed for members of Congress to find "common ground." He called on members to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy, which the president said had rebounded since the calamitous early days of the pandemic.

“We’re not finished yet by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

Nebraska's congressional members took issue with the president's characterization of the economy.

“Tonight, the president tried to claim that the economy is booming, but more American families are saying they are worse off financially," Rep. Don Bacon, whose district includes Omaha, said in a statement. As proof, the congressman cited a litany of economic indicators, from the price of gas and rising energy costs to a drop in disposable income and increase in credit card debt.

“For every problem, Joe Biden wants a big government solution, despite $32 trillion in debt," Bacon said.

Rep. Mike Flood also criticized Biden's performance on the economy, stating in a tweet that the president's "platitudes won’t be enough to rally Americans dealing with an economy in crisis and concerned about an increasingly aggressive China."

"Over the last two years, working families have been struggling with record inflation fueled by a Biden-led spending spree. The president gave no sign that he’s ready to rein in spending as he used this address to push for higher taxes," said Flood, whose district covers much of eastern Nebraska, including parts of Sarpy County.

The U.S. economy is in a peculiar position. Though it appears to be slowing, inflation has stayed persistently high during the past 18 months and driven, at least in part, some of the negative economic indicators, such as increased credit card spending. At the same time, the labor market appears on solid footing, with the national unemployment rate near historic lows. Meanwhile, there are signs that Americans are broadly pessimistic about the U.S. economy. A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found 4 in 10 Americans say they've gotten worse off financially since Biden became president.

Rep. Adrian Smith, whose expansive congressional district covers central and western Nebraska, cited the poll in a statement.

"The state of our union is failing Americans everywhere," Smith said. "Out-of-control spending, soaring inflation, a sluggish economy, crime, and a failure to stand up to our adversaries on the world stage have taken a toll on hardworking families."

Most of Nebraska's congressional members seized on what they characterized as Biden's perceived weakness in response to foreign adversaries — specifically China. The president's address came just days after the U.S. military shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that floated over a vast swath of the U.S. during the previous week. A stretch of that voyage likely occurred over Nebraska, The World-Herald reported.

Sen. Deb Fischer, whose committee assignments include a spot on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that Biden "should have more forcefully called out China as a threat to global security — especially when all we’ve seen from this administration is indecisiveness on the world stage and two years of totally inadequate defense budget proposals."

Newly seated Sen. Pete Ricketts discussed Biden's performance as president in contrast to his own time as Nebraska governor. In a video posted to Twitter, Ricketts said he sought to do a "great job of delivering services" while keeping expenses down and creating a "business friendly environment" when he was governor.

"The Biden administration does not share that," Ricketts said, noting that as governor "I fought for two years against this administration and as your senator I will continue to push back on an administration that is not in touch with the American people."

Nearly all the members of the delegation also spoke of their desires to achieve "energy independence" and address the situation at the southern border.

Absent from all the post-address statements was any mention of the at times raucous atmosphere of the evening. In discussing the federal debt limit, Biden said "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset." The claim elicited boos from Republicans, with some eventually standing and shouting "liar."

Bacon told The World-Herald in an email that he joined in the boos following Biden's remark about Social Security and Medicare.

"I’ve been working with Republicans and Democrats in the House to keep Social Security solvent," he said. "President Biden opposes the bipartisan efforts, so his statement is sheer demagoguery. We should return to the decorum we once had. While some were too boisterous, at least Speaker McCarthy didn’t rip up the president’s speech like Speaker Pelosi did to President Trump’s. The left is selective in their anger!”

In a statement after Biden's address, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb applauded the president's speech, saying "Democrats believe in building the economy from the bottom up and middle out." She criticized several members of the Nebraska delegation for dwelling on "culture wars."

"(President) Biden continues to heal the soul of our nation which came through loud and clear in the State of the Union," Kleeb said. "Nebraska Democrats are ready to finish the job with (President) Biden."

