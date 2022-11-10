Nebraska corrections department announces new warden for McCook facility

The Work Ethic Camp in McCook will have a new warden beginning in February, the Nebraska Department of Correction Services announced Thursday.

Diane Sabatka-Rine, interim department director, has appointed Steve Fannon to lead the facility in southwest Nebraska starting Feb. 3. The current warden, Pam Morello, is retiring Feb. 2, according to a press release.

Morello has worked for the department for over 21 years and has served as the warden at the Work Ethic Camp since July 2011, according to the release.

"(Morello) has led the Work Ethic Camp for more than a decade with a deep desire to see her team members and the population succeed," Sabatka-Rine said in the release. "She will be missed. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Fannon has worked for the department since 2007. During that time he's served in a number of roles including correctional officer, caseworker, case manager, reentry specialist, reentry program manager, acting assistant warden and programs administrator, according to the release. Fannon has served as the Work Ethic Camp's acting warden since June.

“(Fannon) has proven to be an adept leader during his time as acting warden," Sabatka-Rine said in the release. "He is committed to providing quality treatment and programming opportunities to inmates and has the background in reentry services to ensure those goals remain a priority.”

The Work Ethic Camp is a 200-bed, minimum security prison for men that provides individualized programs for inmates depending on their needs and sentence structure, according to the department's website.