Nebraska Corrections director: Staffing crisis at the root of many current challenges

Frakes said the system has decent libraries, but — as it did often — the answer came back to staffing levels.

Another attendee said she works for a nonprofit providing re-entry and programming, but that they’re not able to provide a lot of those services, specifically noting difficulties at the prison in Tecumseh and the combined Lincoln Correctional Center and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

She also mentioned recent plumbing issues at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, which, according to Corrections, went without running water from 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday to about 2 a.m. Thursday.

“I would like to know: What are the ongoing efforts to get programming back in facilities, there all the time, as well as keep humane conditions such as water, which is commonly a problem?” the attendee asked.

Low staffing at those facilities, Frakes said, leads to less movement for inmates. And, at some point, it comes down to what the system is constitutionally mandated to provide.