Nebraska Corrections moving forward with plans for prison expansion

LINCOLN — Nebraska prison officials are moving forward with planning for two construction projects, as well as an update of the agency's master plan.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services recently advertised for bids from consultants to guide construction of a 96-bed expansion at the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic Evaluation Center campus, according to a press release. The beds will be designated for mental health, older incarcerated individuals or other special-needs populations.

Construction is already underway on a connection between the LCC and DEC that will add nearly 450 beds.