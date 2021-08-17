Nebraska Corrections reports COVID-19 outbreak at intake facility

A COVID-19 outbreak at the intake facility for state prisons in Lincoln has prompted the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to pause visits and volunteer activities and to ask county jails to hold off on sending new inmates, the department announced Tuesday.
Thirty-three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, according to state data. All adult men who are sentenced to the Department of Correctional Services go through the facility. It also houses interstate transfers and returned parolees and escapees, among others.
People who've tested positive at the intake facility are isolated in housing away from other inmates to avoid spreading the coronavirus, according to corrections chief of staff Laura Strimple.
“Before, when cases increased in the community, we experienced a corresponding increase in our facilities,” Director Scott Frakes said. “It is not a surprise that we have an uptick in cases now, especially at DEC which serves as the intake facility for all male inmates who are new admits or returning to us from the community.”
The intake facility's average daily population was about 418 between July 2020 and June 2021. That made it, on average, the most overcrowded of the state's 10 facilities over that year, at 209% of its operational capacity and 261% of its design capacity.
ACLU Nebraska, which has long been critical of conditions in the state prisons due to overcrowding and understaffing, connected the current outbreak with those ongoing issues, saying it's an example of why reforms that reduce the prison population should have been pursued already — so people working to manage the situation wouldn't be working with "one hand tied across their back."
"It was already a bad situation," said ACLU Nebraska spokesperson Sam Petto. "I don’t see a circumstance in which you could argue that managing a pandemic is helped by the severe understaffing and overcrowding.”
Cases have been rising in Nebraska and across the country in recent weeks as the delta variant has taken hold.
The women's prison in York also has two active cases and the state prison in Tecumseh has one, according to state data. In total, the data showed 36 active cases Tuesday — the department currently houses 5,424 inmates, according to Strimple. Just last week, it reported that two inmates died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive. Corrections has reported 1,026 confirmed cases, total, and eight inmate deaths over the course of the pandemic.
In May, after several weeks without staff members or inmates testing positive, the department announced that it would relax pandemic restrictions in its facilities. Among the changes, it expanded the number of people allowed to visit at any given time, allowed volunteers to return, and resumed congregate worship and educational activities.
With the current outbreak, visitation and volunteer activities are only suspended at the Lincoln intake facility, Strimple wrote in an email.
The request for county jails to stop sending inmates, if possible, is also meant to curb further spread.
“We appreciate that cooperation," Frakes said. "Obviously, it is difficult for the jails to hold people for an indefinite length of time. Every little bit helps us as we get the population through this latest outbreak"
The World-Herald had reached out to Strimple on Monday for an update on case numbers and vaccinations in prisons — case data available online was a week behind. The data was updated Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Corrections had vaccinated 3,137 inmates, according to Strimple. Some inmates may already be vaccinated when they arrive, and about 1,150 inmates have been discharged since vaccinations were started. With the makeup constantly changing, Strimple said it's impossible to determine the vaccination rate of the current population.
“The decision to be vaccinated is an individual one. We continue to communicate that offer,” Frakes said in the press release. “We are permitting the wearing of masks on a voluntary basis and are providing bars of soap to inmates as well as putting extra focus on disinfecting spaces where people live and congregate. Being proactive served us well before. We will continue to use those strategies to get us through this latest wave.”
Before the pandemic, inmates had to purchase bars of soap, according to Strimple. The department started providing them for free early in the pandemic. The department has also provided masks, she said, and inmates could also purchase masks to wear "if they wish."
The department has vaccinated 1,284 staff members, according to Strimple, but again said it's not possible to know the percentage of staff who are vaccinated because some staff members have been vaccinated in the community. She said the department has about 1,900 staff members total.
