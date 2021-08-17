Nebraska Corrections reports COVID-19 outbreak at intake facility

As of Tuesday, Corrections had vaccinated 3,137 inmates, according to Strimple. Some inmates may already be vaccinated when they arrive, and about 1,150 inmates have been discharged since vaccinations were started. With the makeup constantly changing, Strimple said it's impossible to determine the vaccination rate of the current population.

“The decision to be vaccinated is an individual one. We continue to communicate that offer,” Frakes said in the press release. “We are permitting the wearing of masks on a voluntary basis and are providing bars of soap to inmates as well as putting extra focus on disinfecting spaces where people live and congregate. Being proactive served us well before. We will continue to use those strategies to get us through this latest wave.”

Before the pandemic, inmates had to purchase bars of soap, according to Strimple. The department started providing them for free early in the pandemic. The department has also provided masks, she said, and inmates could also purchase masks to wear "if they wish."

The department has vaccinated 1,284 staff members, according to Strimple, but again said it's not possible to know the percentage of staff who are vaccinated because some staff members have been vaccinated in the community. She said the department has about 1,900 staff members total.

