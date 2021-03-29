Nebraska corrections union says recent raises not enough, too many officers leaving

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes has said previously that Nebraska's low unemployment rate and the difficulty of working in a prison are the main drivers of the difficulty in retaining staff, not competition from county jails.

The new debate over wages comes as the state is proposing to build a new prison, a 1,600-bed facility that will require more corrections officers, sergeants and other staff.

Turnover of security staff has been trending downward, from 34% in 2017 to 27% last year. But the number of vacant positions in the agency rose slightly last year, ending 2020 at 218 vacancies compared with 211 at the end of 2019. The vacancies required Corrections to pay $13.4 million in overtime to fill vacant posts in the fiscal year ending July 1.

A major question facing the proposal has been staffing. If the state can't fully staff the prisons it has now, what are the chances that it could staff a new $230 million prison?

Two members of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, which crafts the state budget, said better wages for correctional officers has to be part of the conversation.