Nebraska corrections workers get hefty raises in hopes of solving staffing crisis

Said Frakes: “I have high hopes we will see a good increase in the retention of our people.”

Staff shortages have plagued Nebraska prisons for years but have deepened in recent months, forcing prisons in Lincoln and Tecumseh to declare "staffing emergencies" that allow staff to work 12-hour shifts because of smaller workforces.

The situation has escalated further at the combined Lincoln Correctional Center and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and Tecumseh prison. In the last couple of months, Corrections has consolidated activities there to four 12-hour days a week — Monday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday, inmates are rarely out of their cells with no programming or visitation.

As of last month, about a third of the so-called "protective services" positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant.

That has caused record overtime expenses for the state, as well as the curtailing of activities for inmates, which, in turn, has increased inmate complaints and security concerns. It also has raised doubts among some state lawmakers about the wisdom of building a new, 1,500-bed prison if Nebraska cannot fully staff its existing prisons.