Nebraska could eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits even sooner

Based on current projections, Nebraska’s general fund is expected to bring in some $412 million of unexpected money this year. That’s the amount by which the latest projection of tax collections exceeds the already approved state budget for the two years ending June 30, 2023.

The governor pointed to that additional revenue, saying it resulted from the state controlling its spending growth.

“Nobody should be coming into this session thinking we’re going to spend a lot more money,” he said. “It’s the people of Nebraska’s money, and we should give it back to them.”

Linehan believes that all of the additional money should be used for tax cuts.

Asked about other possible uses for the money, such as providing services to people with developmental disabilities who are on the state waiting list, she said the Appropriations Committee had addressed such needs when setting the state budget.

“We are not currently competitive taxwise,” she said. “It’s not morally acceptable to keep $400 million of taxpayer money that we do not need.”