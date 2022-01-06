Nebraska could eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits even sooner

LINCOLN — Nebraska retirees would no longer have to pay state income taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 under a bill introduced Thursday in the State Legislature.
Legislative Bill 825, filed by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would phase out the tax twice as fast as a bill passed last year.
That previous bill would reach a 50% exemption in five annual steps, with the intention of hitting 100% by 2030. The new proposal would reach the 100% level in four steps.
The measure is a key part of the tax-cutting measures that Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said should be a legislative priority this year. The two spoke at a press conference Thursday.
“We’ll manage to bring tax relief to every Nebraskan across the state,” Linehan vowed, while joined by five of the other seven committee members.
Ricketts promised to leave “significant room” for tax relief in his budget proposals. He is slated to deliver those recommendations to lawmakers next Thursday, along with his recommendations for using $1.04 billion of federal pandemic relief money.
Based on current projections, Nebraska’s general fund is expected to bring in some $412 million of unexpected money this year. That’s the amount by which the latest projection of tax collections exceeds the already approved state budget for the two years ending June 30, 2023.
The governor pointed to that additional revenue, saying it resulted from the state controlling its spending growth.
“Nobody should be coming into this session thinking we’re going to spend a lot more money,” he said. “It’s the people of Nebraska’s money, and we should give it back to them.”
Legislative debate won't start until next week over whether Nebraska should join a call for a convention of states aimed at reining in the federal government.
Linehan believes that all of the additional money should be used for tax cuts.
Asked about other possible uses for the money, such as providing services to people with developmental disabilities who are on the state waiting list, she said the Appropriations Committee had addressed such needs when setting the state budget.
“We are not currently competitive taxwise,” she said. “It’s not morally acceptable to keep $400 million of taxpayer money that we do not need.”
Neither she nor Ricketts spelled out exactly what the tax cut proposal might look like, other than the Social Security proposal. But both called for reducing corporate income taxes, which Ricketts called taxes on job creators, and for limits on the growth of property tax spending.
Linehan said the Revenue Committee needs to look at income tax rates generally and will have to decide what other steps might be needed on property taxes.
Nebraska will provide almost $1 billion in direct property tax relief this fiscal year, using state sales and income taxes to offer two kinds of credits for property taxpayers and homestead exemptions for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners.
Lawmakers passed a bill last year cutting corporate income taxes to 7.25%, down from 7.81%. The rate was a compromise aimed at balancing the budget. Linehan has said her goal is to get the rate down to 6.84% to match the top rate for the individual income tax.
A separate measure that would have capped property tax spending growth at 3% annually stalled in the face of stiff opposition from local governments last year.
