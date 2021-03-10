Nebraska could end sales tax on water bills, income tax on Social Security benefits

The turnback mechanism has been used in the past to help finance Omaha’s CHI Health Center, Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Ralston Arena. Lindstrom emphasized that LB 39 would not take away money for those arenas, or reduce funds granted to smaller cities for community halls, but would generate perhaps $7 million a year to develop sports complexes.

Currently, he said, Omaha loses baseball tournaments and other youth sports events to Council Bluffs because of a lack of places to accommodate tournaments.

“Youth sports is a multibillion-dollar industry that we haven’t been able to capitalize on,” Lindstrom said.

Under an amended version of LB 39, 30% of the turnback revenue — about $3 million a year — would be set aside for a “Support the Arts” grant fund. The money would help finance “creative districts” that have been established in cities of between 5,000 and 100,000 in population.

An amended version of LB 64, which the Revenue Committee will consider Wednesday, would gradually phase out income taxes on Social Security over 10 years. Ultimately, that would save taxpayers as much as $140 million a year.