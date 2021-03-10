Nebraska could end sales tax on water bills, income tax on Social Security benefits

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s brightening fiscal outlook has state lawmakers thinking favorably about an array of tax cuts, including an often-discussed but never-advanced state tax exemption for Social Security income.
On Tuesday, the Legislature’s Revenue Committee voted for a bill to exempt sales taxes on residential water bills. Members also advanced a measure that would divert state sales taxes generated near new youth sports complexes to help finance such facilities, on the grounds that large tournaments provide an economic boost to local motels and eateries.
In addition, the committee appears poised to advance a proposal on Wednesday that would gradually phase out state income taxes on Social Security. Nebraska is one of only 13 states that tax those benefits, which has been a longtime gripe of retirees in the Cornhusker State.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said state lawmakers have known for a long time that taxes are too high in Nebraska but were limited in what they could do. This year, Nebraska has a projected surplus in state tax collections, anticipated COVID-19 aid from Congress and additional expected economic growth as the pandemic eases.
“Now we have the revenue to do something,” Linehan said.
Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who has pushed for tax breaks on Social Security and help for sports complexes for several years, echoed that.
“Since we’ve been good stewards of our money, we’ll be able to do some tax reform,” Lindstrom said.
To be sure, advancement by a legislative committee only means the bill will be debated by the full Legislature. But it does appear that there’s momentum behind proposals that reduce taxes or divert tax revenue toward economic development measures.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne introduced Legislative Bill 26, the sales tax exemption on residential water service. It would save Nebraskans about $8 million in sales taxes each year.
Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha — who has long argued that it doesn’t make sense to exempt bottled water from sales taxes but tax tap water —said Tuesday that he would prioritize LB 26, ensuring that it will be debated.
“Water is an essential part of life” that should not be taxed, Pahls said.
Lindstrom’s proposal for sports complexes, LB 39, would turn back sales taxes generated by new hotels and other businesses built within 600 yards of new facilities for baseball, soccer, football and other field sports. A proposal to upgrade Omaha’s Tranquility Park for major youth sports tournaments would be one possible beneficiary.
The turnback mechanism has been used in the past to help finance Omaha’s CHI Health Center, Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Ralston Arena. Lindstrom emphasized that LB 39 would not take away money for those arenas, or reduce funds granted to smaller cities for community halls, but would generate perhaps $7 million a year to develop sports complexes.
Currently, he said, Omaha loses baseball tournaments and other youth sports events to Council Bluffs because of a lack of places to accommodate tournaments.
“Youth sports is a multibillion-dollar industry that we haven’t been able to capitalize on,” Lindstrom said.
Under an amended version of LB 39, 30% of the turnback revenue — about $3 million a year — would be set aside for a “Support the Arts” grant fund. The money would help finance “creative districts” that have been established in cities of between 5,000 and 100,000 in population.
An amended version of LB 64, which the Revenue Committee will consider Wednesday, would gradually phase out income taxes on Social Security over 10 years. Ultimately, that would save taxpayers as much as $140 million a year.
Also advanced from the committee on Tuesday was the Nebraska Rural Projects Act, LB 40. It would set aside $10 million in matching funds over the next two years, and ultimately up to $30 million, to help communities finance railroad spurs to new manufacturing plants, distribution centers or other major businesses. It was introduced by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who has said that central Nebraska city could use help to land a major employer to offset a loss in railroad jobs.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh