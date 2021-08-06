Nebraska could get $2.5 billion from bipartisan infrastructure bill

Nebraska could receive over $2.5 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and broadband under the Senate’s infrastructure plan, according to the White House.

More state-specific data is expected soon, according to the White House, to show the potential effect of the package on "drinking water infrastructure, power infrastructure, airports, resiliency and more." The current documents will be updated if and when the Senate passes the bill, according to the release.

A procedural vote on the bipartisan proposal is set for Saturday. It initially appeared on-track for eventual final passage, though senators have struggled to agree on amendments. President Joe Biden offered words of encouragement Friday after a late night filled with various amendments and objections.

The package calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels for a nearly $1 trillion expenditure, in what could be one of the more substantial investments in the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.