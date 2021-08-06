Nebraska could get $2.5 billion from bipartisan infrastructure bill

Nebraska could receive over $2.5 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and broadband under the Senate’s infrastructure plan, according to the White House.
More state-specific data is expected soon, according to the White House, to show the potential effect of the package on "drinking water infrastructure, power infrastructure, airports, resiliency and more." The current documents will be updated if and when the Senate passes the bill, according to the release.
A procedural vote on the bipartisan proposal is set for Saturday. It initially appeared on-track for eventual final passage, though senators have struggled to agree on amendments. President Joe Biden offered words of encouragement Friday after a late night filled with various amendments and objections.
The package calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels for a nearly $1 trillion expenditure, in what could be one of the more substantial investments in the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
A spokesperson for Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse on Friday declined to comment on the package until the Senate has worked through more amendments, and spokespeople for Sen. Deb Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fischer previously penned a column laying out what she’d like to see in the proposal and explained an earlier vote against beginning a debate on infrastructure. The vote, which was 51-49 against, came before senators involved in negotiations had finished drafting the infrastructure bill. Senate Republicans argued the vote was premature.
“Infrastructure is and always has been a bipartisan issue,” Fischer wrote. “When the negotiators finish their work, I look forward to participating in a healthy debate on this critical investment in our nation’s future.”
A week later, after negotiators completed their work, the Senate voted 67-32 to start debate on the bill. Fischer and Sasse were among the 32 Senators — all Republicans — who voted against starting debate. Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Roy Blunt of Missouri were among Republicans who voted in favor.
According to a White House "fact sheet" released Wednesday, Nebraska would be estimated to receive the following over five years under the Senate bill:
$2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs
$225 million for bridge replacement and repairs
$192 million to improve public transportation options
$30 million to expand an electric vehicle charging network
The state would also receive at least $100 million to improve broadband coverage, according to the document. According to U.S. Census data, about 87% of Nebraska households had broadband of any type in 2019.
The bill also includes opportunities for states to get more money for electric vehicle charging, bridges and major projects, according to the fact sheet.
Nebraska Department of Transportation spokesperson Jeni Campana said the department couldn’t comment on specifics of the potential funding and how significant it would be for the state at this point, because the specifics of that funding aren’t yet known.
“Infrastructure is important to Nebraska, and Nebraskans know that,” Campana said. “This infrastructure bill is obviously going to be of benefit to Nebraska, and we look forward to learning more about what it is when it passes.”
This report includes material from The Associated Press.