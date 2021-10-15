Nebraska courts release prison data that Governor's Office blocked

Nebraska's judicial branch released a nonprofit's analyses of state criminal justice data on Friday, opening a window into a closed-door process as officials try to address overcrowded prisons — an issue they've struggled for years to get their arms around. The Governor's Office refused to release the documents.
Nebraska has some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country. The documents show that the prison population grew by 21% between 2011 and 2020, even while overall admissions to prison decreased. The system is also dealing with a worsening staffing crisis, which has led corrections staff to fear for the safety of themselves and inmates.
Meanwhile, new space is scheduled to open up next summer. It's unclear how the Department of Corrections intends to adequately staff the new space, and Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration has proposed building a new $230 million prison.
The almost 100 pages of analyses released Friday afternoon contain extensive details about those going through Nebraska's criminal justice system.
They don't include questions officials are asking, the conclusions they might be reaching, or analysis that's still underway. But on a broad scale, the documents offer a look into what a group of more than a dozen public officials will be working with as they hope to craft policy proposals for the legislative session that starts in January.
The group was formed earlier this year, after state leaders successfully obtained funding to address challenges facing Nebraska's prisons. The nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute is collecting and analyzing a trove of state data, and the officials aim to use that data and research to inform strategies to reduce recidivism and spend money more wisely.
The analyses released Friday are jumping-off points as the officials break into subgroups to focus on different points in the criminal justice process, according to Len Engel, the institute's director of policy and campaigns.
The Governor’s Office had previously denied The World-Herald’s request for the same records, saying they were “drafts.” The World-Herald has asked Attorney General Doug Peterson to review that denial. In an email Friday afternoon, Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage maintained the office's previous determination.
“The Court’s decision to provide the documents does not change the fact that they are drafts," Gage wrote. "As we have previously stated, state law does not require the Governor’s Office to provide draft documents to media.”
The director of the ACLU of Nebraska, Danielle Conrad, had called the previous response from the Governor's Office “troubling" and said the governor was misapplying the state's public records law.
Conrad said Friday that she had submitted requests to every member of the working group after learning of the response to The World-Herald. She said she also received the documents on Friday from judicial officials in the group.
“I was very pleased to see the coordinated response from Nebraska’s top judicial leaders and officials, which rightly recognized that this information is a public record and should be in the public domain if requested under our strong public records law," she said.
Conrad called it the "latest important victory" for some of Nebraska's leading newspapers and government watchdog organizations in ensuring that the state's public records law works as it should.
"We really need to look hard at this data and this information and look hard at solutions," she said. The ACLU has vocally opposed Ricketts’ proposal to build a new prison.
The records, released to The World Herald by the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation, consist of two PDFs of PowerPoint presentations. One 50-page document is focused on who is coming into prisons and being admitted into probation. The second document — 44 pages, with two slides per page — is focused on sentencing, release and parole.
One question the data prompts: If admissions aren't driving the increase in the prison population, what is?
In an interview with The World-Herald, Engel said another key takeaway starts to answer that question. The analysis shows that, before COVID-19 hit, the minimum sentence length was up 25% — meaning that inmates are staying longer.
In addition to the increase in population and simultaneous decrease in admissions, data points include:
- Corrections spending grew by 34% since 2011 (that does not include the new prison proposal).
- When broken down by race, admissions increased for Native Americans by 9% while decreasing for all other race categories.
- 1 in 25 Nebraskans are Black, but 1 in 5 people admitted into Nebraska prisons are Black.
- Even while admissions decreased statewide, they increased in Douglas County, and the county also represents a growing share of probation admissions.
- Almost 60% of people admitted on a new offense had never before been involved with the prison system.
- Admissions with mandatory minimum sentences more than doubled between 2011 and 2020.
- Probation admissions were up 70% between 2011 and 2020.
- Time served in the prisons has increased 38% since 2011.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who chairs the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, did not provide any specific conclusions from the presentations but said he sees opportunities in the data.
“There are opportunities for changes that can allow us to invest our state dollars in more effective criminal justice measures," he said.