Nebraska courts release prison data that Governor's Office blocked

“The Court’s decision to provide the documents does not change the fact that they are drafts," Gage wrote. "As we have previously stated, state law does not require the Governor’s Office to provide draft documents to media.”

The director of the ACLU of Nebraska, Danielle Conrad, had called the previous response from the Governor's Office “troubling" and said the governor was misapplying the state's public records law.

Conrad said Friday that she had submitted requests to every member of the working group after learning of the response to The World-Herald. She said she also received the documents on Friday from judicial officials in the group.

“I was very pleased to see the coordinated response from Nebraska’s top judicial leaders and officials, which rightly recognized that this information is a public record and should be in the public domain if requested under our strong public records law," she said.

Conrad called it the "latest important victory" for some of Nebraska's leading newspapers and government watchdog organizations in ensuring that the state's public records law works as it should.