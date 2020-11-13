Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman objects to bishop's comments on election fraud

Kleeb said Friday that people in power "have a responsibility to put out accurate information." The church, she said, should encourage "community and loving our neighbor" and not engage in political rhetoric. Further, she said, there has been "zero evidence of fraud" in election results around the country.

President Donald Trump and some members of the Republican Party claim fraud resulted in Biden's victory on Nov. 3. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency this week called the election "the most secure in American history."

Kleeb, of Hastings, said she hasn't heard Hanefeldt preach but has read his writings online.

Hanefeldt's comments about the election will push many in Grand Island toward ignoring what Biden says on agriculture, health care, climate change and other issues, she said.

Hanefeldt, 62, has been the head of the Grand Island diocese since 2015. The diocese covers more than 42,000 square miles in central and western Nebraska.

Hanefeldt remains isolated after contracting COVID-19. He said he has suffered from stuffiness and a light fever. “But at least it’s my own four walls and not a hospital’s four walls,” Hanefeldt said.