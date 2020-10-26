Nebraska Democrats returning early ballots at greater rates; GOP aims to swamp Election Day

But Democrats shouldn’t get complacent and need to vote, Kleeb said, because many of the most passionate Democrats have already cast early ballots and the most passionate Republicans are probably waiting for Election Day.

“We’re confident we’ll have the lion’s share of our (requested) ballots back,” she said.

In the final countdown to the election, both parties say they’re focused on calling, texting and, at least for the GOP, knocking on doors to hunt down voters with early ballots still out. They are also emphasizing the need to boost turnout on Election Day.

Richard Witmer, a political science professor at Creighton University, said Nebraska’s record-setting early voting numbers reinforce observers’ expectation that 2020 is going to be a high-turnout presidential election.

He said this year’s rush of early voting has been driven by convenience and concern about the pandemic. It helps that voters don’t have to brave bad weather or “stand in line or risk your health,” he said.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that voters mail back ballots no later than Oct. 27, but Kleeb and Hamilton both said voters returning ballots this close to the election should use county election drop boxes instead.