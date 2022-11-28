Nebraska Democrats urge state party to campaign more moderately in future elections

LINCOLN — After yet another election where Nebraska Democrats failed to claim top elected offices, several prominent party figures say the state party needs to take a more moderate tone when pitching its candidates to voters.

But the current party chair, and others, contend Nebraska Democrats are already doing just that and criticism to the contrary doesn’t match the reality on the ground.

The diverging diagnoses represent the latest disagreement in a party that’s seen its share in recent years, though party members said the rift doesn’t rise anywhere near the level seen across the political aisle in the state GOP.

The dispute was on display earlier this month when former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, in a KETV interview, described the state party as “pathetic.” Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb called Kerrey’s remarks a “slap in the face.”

In an interview with The World-Herald, Kerrey stood by his criticisms and said the state party painted the Democratic candidates in the midterms as more radical than they actually are.

Kerrey, who also served a term as Nebraska governor in the 1980s, pointed to neighboring states like Colorado, where Democrats are successfully flipping historically Republican districts. He said Democrats could have made similar strides in Nebraska following President Joe Biden’s win in the 2nd Congressional District in 2020, but the state party is failing to capitalize on the opportunity.

Kerrey, along with former Gov. Ben Nelson, the last Democrat to hold the office in Nebraska, suggested the party increase focus on pulling moderate voters to their side.

Following a tumultuous state GOP convention this summer that led to a mass exodus of party leadership — which Nelson described as “a coup” — he said many moderate Republicans are uncomfortable by the more extreme direction the party is headed, and may be more willing to vote for Democrats.

Nelson said he used a similar strategy during his two successful bids for U.S. Senate. He said he put significant effort into reaching out to what he called “enlightened Republicans,” which he believes contributed to his narrow victory against Republican Don Stenberg in 2000 and his overwhelming victory against current Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2006. The same feat is possible for Democrats today, he said.

“In order to get there, the Democrats have to be enlightened as well,” Nelson said.

However, Kleeb said the party is already focused on reaching voters in the middle. She pointed to the change in party rules a few years ago to allow independent voters to cast votes in primary elections, and said Kerrey has offered no examples of the party making candidates appear more radical.

“All shades of blue are welcome in our party,” Kleeb said.

Gary Di Silvestro, campaign manager for Greg Gonzalez’s unsuccessful bid for Douglas County sheriff, agreed with Kleeb. He described Gonzalez as a moderate Democrat, and said the state party didn’t portray him as anything different.

However, he said GOP attack ads — largely funded by Ricketts — did paint Gonzalez as a more radical figure. Looking back on the race, he said he wished the state party had a stronger response to those ads, as he said they were both “false and devastating.” Gonzalez lost his race against Republican Aaron Hanson by fewer than 1,100 votes.

Ricketts contributed nearly $4 million to political campaigns and groups this year, including almost $530,000 to a new PAC called the Nebraska Future Action Fund, which in turn spent over $158,000 on efforts opposing Gonzalez’s campaign.

Kerrey, Nelson and Kleeb cited funding as a major advantage Nebraska Republicans have over Democrats — particularly Ricketts’ money.

“We literally worked miracles (in the midterms) with the resources that we have,” Kleeb said.

Another advantage favoring Republicans is math. Democrats have seen their share of registered voters in Nebraska fall over the past two decades, from 36.2% at the time of the 2000 general election to 27.8% just ahead of this most recent election. Meanwhile, Republicans have largely held steady, with 49.5% in 2000 and 48.8% this year. The share of registered nonpartisans, often called independents, increased from 14.1% in 2000 to 21.6% this year.

The math issue bore out on the ballot, where a Democratic candidate declined to run for nearly every statewide executive office this year, with the exception of governor. Republicans ran unopposed or against third-party candidates in the recent races for secretary of state, attorney general, auditor of public accounts and state treasurer.

Democrats did field candidates for all three congressional races and came close to winning in the most competitive of those contests, the 2nd Congressional District. State Sen. Tony Vargas lost by less than 3 percentage points to incumbent Rep. Don Bacon.

The battleground of Nebraska’s 2nd District has birthed debates in the past among Democrats over ideology and what it takes to win.

In 2018, Democratic candidate Kara Eastman’s narrow loss to Bacon led some to theorize that a more moderate Democrat would have won the district during what turned out to be a Democratic wave election nationally. Eastman ran on a progressive platform and her campaign eschewed the idea that a Democratic candidate could convince moderate Republicans to cross the aisle.

She ran and lost to Bacon again in 2020, the same election that saw Biden carry Nebraska’s 2nd District, meaning voters chose a Republican for Congress and a Democrat for the White House.

Eastman, who in 2021 took a job leading a Chicago-based nonprofit, recently stirred a debate online after she tweeted that it was time for new Democratic leadership in Nebraska. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Nebraska Democrats are touting their success on the state legislative level. Registered Democrats maintained their hold on 17 seats in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature, denying Republicans the filibuster-proof majority they will likely need to advance more divisive legislation in the upcoming session.

And Kleeb is encouraged by improvements between national entities and the state party. In the final four months before Election Day this year, the state party received nearly $520,000 combined between the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — money that Kleeb said was mostly for the 2nd Congressional District race.

She said engagement from the national party is the best it’s ever been.

Kleeb said the state Democratic party hopes to capitalize on this by increasing party staff to work on competitive districts year-round, not just right before an election. She has put in a request to the Democratic National Committee for funding to hire one organizer each for the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, which she said the national party is most interested in supporting. This would increase the number of state party staff from four to six.

“I think we’re going to get it,” Kleeb said.